FORT WAYNE — The Knights have had trouble being consistent from one game to the next, and Saturday’s 60-44 loss to Carroll was another example of that.
But they are getting closer.
East Noble (4-5) beat down Huntington North 51-32 on Friday night, then came into Saturday’s game with a lack of energy needed to compete with arguably the best team in the area.
“In the first half, we were on our heels and we didn’t trust ourselves,” East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said. “We didn’t trust the things that had worked for us defensively to this point in the season.”
Carroll (10-1) quickly jumped out to a 12-2 lead with slick backdoor passes and wide-open threes.
“We put ourselves in a difficult situations because our possessions were short and they were making us defend,” Eakins said.
The Knights finally got things going offensively to start the third quarter with a 6-0 run, with all six points coming from or off an assist from Hayden Jones, who led the team with 18 points. Jones also became a part of the 1,000-point club at East Noble. He’s the first player at East Noble to have 1,000 points and 400 assists in his career.
Jones kept the deficit at six points with back-to-back three-pointers before Carroll finished the first half strong with a 9-3 run to take a 31-19 lead into halftime.
But East Noble stayed in it and cut the lead down to five with a 7-0 run, fueled by more scoring from Jones, including a nifty drive splitting between two defenders, then a three assisted by Gage Ernsberger.
The Chargers were limited to just two made shots the entire third quarter.
“We have to figure out a way to make that third quarter intensity and effort and intelligence last for 32 minutes,” Eakins said.
Carroll quickly pushed the lead back to double digits and the Knights couldn’t recover. The Chargers did a good job of forcing someone else other than Jones to beat them down the stretch.
“(Carroll) did a great job of not allowing Hayden to handle the basketball, making him give up the ball and getting it out of his hands,” Eakins said. “We had some guys that struggled to make decisions at times and struggled to take care of the basketball.”
East Noble hosts rival DeKalb next Friday, which is another game, like Saturday’s, that the Knights can use to see how they match up with potential sectional opponents. So far, East Noble is 0-2 against sectional teams and the Barons are the last one it faces this season.
“These are the kinds of games we need to play. When we decided to change the schedule a couple of years ago, these are the games we needed to play,” Eakins said. “I thought tonight was a barometer for us. We see where we are at.”
