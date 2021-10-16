EMMA — One goal was good enough to Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer regional championship between No. 6 Andrean and No. 8 Westview.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the 59ers (14-3-3) were the ones who were able to finish near the goal.
Andrean's Emily Ziegelhofer quickly moved the ball up the right sideline and in towards the box. She took a shot that caught fingertips of Westview keeper Madison Hooley, and the 59ers' Bridget Sherman was there for the rebound and headed it into the goal with 10 seconds left in the first overtime period.
Andrean held on through the second overtime period to defeat Westview 1-0 and win the regional title.
"They transitioned the ball across the field quickly. We didn't take the right angle and they got in on us. We've covered that and closed that down all season," Westview coach Jesse Ward said. "Tonight, it just got away from us."
Saturday's match was a defensive battle from the beginning to the end. It came down to which team was going to eek one through.
"That was a good game. They finished one and we didn't," Ward said. "We had lots of chances, lots of good looks throughout the entire game. I think one off the post there late."
Westview was without Paige Schwartz, who was injured in the game against Argos on Wednesday, which forced them to run a different formation than would normally run with her in the lineup.
"We still got looks. We've played most of the season in a 4-4-2 and we went with a 4-5-1 tonight based on couple of their center midfielders. (Bridget Sherman) and (Cristina Martinez) are very good, so we did want to load the middle and keep them under control. And we did for most of the game," Ward said.
Andrean had a goal waved off in the first five minutes of the match because of an offsides penalty. A few moments later, Paige Riegsecker had a breakaway opportunity, but her shot was saved.
Hooley came up with a couple of big saves the rest of the half, including in a one-on-one spot against Andrean's Morgan Cadwallader with two minutes left. Hooley made the right choice when saving Cadwallader's shot.
Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Riegsecker had an open look but her shot bounced off the crossbar. With 12 minutes left in regulation, Karly Miller beat two 59er defenders and got past the keeper but missed right on her attempt.
"We didn't use the corners as much as I wanted to. We came out very timid. We got a couple of looks. We really wanted to work their outsides. I think we did that at times, but I don't think we did it as much as we should," Ward said.
The Warriors were a young team that grew up over the course of the season. With a lot of underclassmen playing, the hope is for Westview to be back in this same position for the next few seasons.
"This hurts, and we're going to talk about that this needs to motivate us. We're going to work very hard. We're going to work our butts off in the offseason," Ward said. "Sometimes working hard is painful, but not nearly as painful as this feeling right here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.