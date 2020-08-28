CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco's football team rebounded from one of its worst losses since 2003 by pounding Northeast Conference rival Lakeland 43-0 on Friday.
The Eagles bounced back after a 38-0 loss to Columbia City last week, nearly putting up the same score in the first half alone against the Lakers.
Churubusco scored 36 points in the half — the first two coming off big punt returns by Eagle Nick Nondorf.
With 6:08 left in the first, Nondorf returned a punt 92 yards to the end zone to score the Eagles' first points of the season, putting Churubusco up 6-0.
In its next possession, Lakeland's defense was stifled after three plays, and Nondorf again broke away in the punt return, bringing the ball all the way to the Lakers' 36 yard line. Six plays later, Wyatt Marks scored his first of three touchdowns.
After another four-and-out defensive stand by Churubusco, the Eagles took the long way to its next touchdown.
Set up with a first-and-goal from the two yard line, the Eagles had three flags in a row, four total, before scoring off a 19-yard touchdown pass from Riley Buroff to Kuper Papenbrock.
Lakeland was again forced to punt, and Marks picked up his second touchdown, then converted for two points, making the score 28-0 with 4:28 left in the half.
Churubusco squeezed in one more touchdown before the end of the half. The Eagle defense forced a fumble with less than two minutes to play, recovered by Churubusco's Brayten Gordon.
In the ensuing play, Buroff connected with Nondorf for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Marks converted the two points to make the halftime score 36-0.
The Eagles opened the second half in similar fashion, shutting down Lakeland in its first possession, then Marks scored off a 13-yard carry.
Freshman Rosey Stephens debuted his high school career by connecting with his first PAT, and the game ended with a 43-0 score after a running clock in the second half.
The win improves Churubusco's record to 1-1. The Eagles host Garrett on Sept. 4.
Lakeland drops to 0-2 and hosts Prairie Heights next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.