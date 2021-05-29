FORT WAYNE — East Noble baseball saw its magical run come to an end Saturday after a 4-1 defeat to Northrop in the semifinals of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional.
“Today didn’t go the way we wanted, but that’s the cruelty of baseball. We hit a few square in the mouth that found their outfielders. When we tried to play small ball, we got the hit to the outfield, but it wasn’t quite deep enough with this wind today,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said. “We tried to do the things that we’ve been doing all along. In a one-game series, that happens sometimes.”
The Knights (21-7-1) doubled up the Bruins (12-15) in hits, 10-5, but we unable to get the timely hit with runners in scoring position. East Noble left 13 runners on base on Saturday.
Northrop scored first with one in the bottom of the second. Luke Siren took a pitch from Brayden Risedorph off the helmet, then stole second on the next pitch. Jon Ummel drilled a double to left to score Siren for the early 1-0 advantage.
The Knights were able to answer back right away in the top of the third. They loaded the bases with a walk from Daniel Malone, a single from Carver Miller and Justin Marcellus reached on an error. After a fly out for the second out, Riley Meade was able to draw a walk, which allowed Malone to touch home plate.
A walk, a hit by pitch then a wild pitch set up runners at second and third for the Bruins in the bottom of the fifth, Greg Allen slapped a chopper to second, but the only play for Miller was to first for the out, which gave the opening for Northrop to score and retake the lead.
Walker Leamon tried to start a two-out rally in the top of the sixth with a double to the wall in center, but a pop up ended the inning.
The Bruins added to their lead against relief pitcher Trace Holliday. The defense behind Holliday committed two errors and allowed two runs to score because of them.
The Knights tried one more time to mount a comeback and loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Allen got back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
East Noble felt like it played well enough to win in all categories except for on the scoreboard. However, it was still a remarkable turnaround season for Knights, going from five wins in 2019 to 21 this season.
“I know it stinks today, but no one can take away 15 in a row and a 21-7-1 season. Hopefully, the sophomores and juniors keep building on that,” Desmonds said. “That’s the expectation we go into every season with.”
