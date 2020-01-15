EMMA – Westview’s boys basketball team took care of business against longtime rival Fairfield Wednesday night in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament quarterfinal game to set up a terrific semi-final matchup at the Warrior Dome Friday night.
The Warriors defeated the Falcons 75-44 and will host Prairie Heights to complete a semi-final doubleheader.
Lakeland’s girls were not as fortunate. Fairfield took control in the second quarter and never gave it up in a 49-38 victory. The Falcons will play Fremont Friday at 6 p.m. at Westview High School.
Westview boys 75, Fairfield 44
Nine different players scored for the Warriors, led by Charlie Yoder’s 25 points. The senior standout has 1,801 career points.
Freshman Brady Yoder had nine of his 12 points in the first half for Westview (9-2). Junior Drew Litwiller had 10 points, senior Blake Egli scored eight and junior Lyndon Miller added seven points.
“We are becoming a better team, no question,” Warriors coach Rob Yoder said. “Not only scoring. They are stepping up defensively, rebounding and passing.
Yoder said there is plenty for his team to improve on. But he is glad the Warriors will continue to play on this tournament week.
“I think we weren’t quite as sharp on the second game of a back-to-back. But we made some plays and the guys wanted to do well,” Yoder said. “It is important to get to the weekend.”
Nolin Sharick had 13 points for the Falcons (4-8).
Fairfield girls 49,
Lakeland 38
The Falcons (10-7) outscored the Lakers 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 26-11 halftime lead.
Then Lakeland did not score in the second half until Brooklynn Olinger hit a mid-range jumper with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter. Fairfield led 31-13 at that point.
“We forced some turnovers out of our mini-press and made some shots,” Falcons coach Brodie Garber said of the second quarter. “In the second quarter, our passing was very good.”
The Laker reserves sparked a comeback. Lakeland got the deficit under double digits with a little under a minute and a half left at 42-34. But it was too little, too late.
“You can’t play 20 minutes of bad basketball and beat a good team,” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said. “We got behind and it snowballed on us. We can’t be passive.”
“It’s so frustrating because I know how good we are capable of being. If tonight was not a lesson learned, I don’t know what would be.”
Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers (12-8) with 10 points, and Beth Stroop scored nine.
Eight girls scored for Fairfield, led by Kara Kitson’s 13 points and Bailey Willard’s 10.
