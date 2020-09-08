ALBION — It’s not very often Central Noble beats West Noble in boys soccer. On Tuesday night, the Cougars scratched and clawed their way to a thrilling victory over their NECC rival.
The Cougars outlasted the Chargers 3-1 in penalty kicks after the match ended in a 2-2 tie.
“These boys worked hard for the win. They did exactly what I asked them to do,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “They didn’t do it perfectly, right? They made some mistakes, but something the boys have learned is that when someone on the team makes a mistake, you come back and help that person out, you fill that spot.”
Central Noble (3-1-3, 3-0 NECC) deployed five players on the backline (Ethan Brill, Seth Knepper, Cameron Elias, Riley Smith and Evan Williams) and one player (either Eury Ernsberger or Danny Leffers) designed to shadow West Noble’s Henry Torres. The plan worked, and Torres had no goals on the night and was the only Charger out of four to make his penalty kick.
“He’s head and shoulders above everyone else, and if you can’t shut him down, they’re going to walk all over you,” Imhof said of Torres. “They’re a better team than we are. No doubt about it. We just happen to be a slightly better team, marginally better (Tuesday).”
“That’s pretty frustrating. We knew it was going to be this type of game, just from last year and how it was handled. We knew they have a way of playing and it was kind of a wake up call for us, because we had a lot of guys that weren’t expecting that,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “They played at a slower pace and kind of relaxed, and it cost us at the end.”
All three Cougars that stepped to the penalty spot made their kick, including Leffers, Jonah Hopf and Ryan Schroeder.
When it was West Noble’s turn to kick, Central Noble keeper Aidan Dreibelbis was there to stop the first attempt, then the next two shots after Torres either sailed high or hit the cross bar.
The Chargers (3-4-1, 2-1) tried moving Torres around to get him more chances at scoring, and he had quite a few shots on goal. They were all saved by Dreibelbis.
West Noble outshot Central Noble 21-6 (10-4 shots on goal) on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, the Chargers got on the board first after Torres was fouled in the box, giving his team a penalty kick. Coy Wolheter took the shot and buried it.
A few minutes later, the West Noble keeper was called for red card outside of the box, which gave the Cougars a short free kick and forced the Chargers to play a man down the rest of the match.
Hopf took the free kick and scooted the ball underneath the West Noble wall and bounced it off the hands of new Charger keeper. Jeremiah Imhof raced in and scored off the rebound to tie the match, 1-1.
With just 10 minutes left in the match, Wolheter sent a long cross into box, and Victor Rodriguez connected, but his attempt sailed high into the sky and landed near Wolheter. The junior sent the exact same cross into the box to Rodriguez, who was still wide open, and this time, he buried it in the back of the net.
The Cougars scrambled to find the equalizer and were getting more looks with the Chargers down one player. On just their second corner attempt of the match with two minutes left, Smith put a charge into the ball and it smacked off the keeper’s glove and right to Schroeder, who laced it right back towards the goal and into the net.
Central Noble travels to Angola Saturday, and West Noble hosts Bethany Christian on Thursday.
