LAGRANGE — Saturday’s soccer match between the Lakeland and Westview girls featured to of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference, and battled it out until the very end to take the top spot.
The Lakers scored two early goals and limited the Warriors to just one en route to a 2-1 victory.
Lakeland’s first goal came within the first three minutes of the starting whistle. Keirstin Roose set up Kylee Palmer in front of the goal for an open look, and Palmer put it past the Westview goalie.
Midway through the first half, the Lakers (4-1, 2-0 NECC) doubled their lead with an unassisted goal by Brooklynn Olinger.
After the second goal, there was a little more urgency from the Westview (2-2, 1-1) side.
“Lakeland’s a good team. They’ve got athletes. They’ve got good soccer players. We just came in a little bit relaxed on that first goal in the first two minutes,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “Once they scored the second one, then it was kind of like, ‘Oh, we have to do something now.’”
Seven minutes later, Izabelle Helmuth showed off some nifty footwork near the edge of the box before sending a shot just over the head of the Lakeland keeper and into the net.
“We’ve got speed on the outside. We’ve got skill on the outside. We worked on it in practice (Friday), just getting the ball out wide and exploiting the outside defenders,” Yoder said. “I thought with (Helmuth), we did a good job.”
Neither team was able to find the back of the net during the second half. Westview maintained possession for most of the final 40 minutes, but all five of its shots on goal were stopped.
Roose switched from the field to in goal with about 24 minutes. She batted down a long shot from Westview with 14 minutes. The ball bounced right in front of her, but she was able to knock it away, preventing another shot from the Warriors.
Laker coach Hazbic Samir didn’t say his team wasn’t lucky but sometimes all it takes is one bounce or one decision to turn a loss into a win.
Both coaches said that if a rematch were to come, whether it be in the NECC Tournament or sectional, they would welcome that challenge.
Westview boys 3, Lakeland 0
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead with a goal within the first five minutes and went on to defeat the Lakers to stay unbeaten in conference play (2-0).
The loss drops Lakeland to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in NECC play.
