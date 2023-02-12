LIGONIER — The 2022-23 boys basketball season is entering the home stretch for area teams.
The sectional draw is set for next Sunday night, with the postseason to begin on Feb. 28.
So there are precious few games left to tune up before the state tournament arrives.
Saturday night at West Noble, the Class 3A Chargers improved to 17-2 overall on the year with a 53-44 win over Class 4A Columbia City.
Columbia City dropped to 12-9.
This one was a defensive battle for most of the night. West Noble led 9-7 at the first stop, but the Eagles outscored the Chargers 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 20-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Eagles got out to a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter before West Noble went on a 10-5 run to lead 31-29 at the final stop.
The Chargers got out to a 41-35 lead early in the fourth and made that lead hold up.
Columbia City coach Matt Schauss said the game plan was to keep it close. They were able to do that most of the night, but struggled to score early.
“We got a lot of good looks,” Schauss said. “Some of them just didn’t fall.”
West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said his team just didn’t feel in sync offensively in this one.
“Defensively, I thought we did a really good job in the first half,” Marsh said.
Andrew Hedrick had 27 points to lead all scorers for Columbia City – 20 of those coming in the second half after West Noble limited him to seven in the opening 16 minutes. Brady Hartman added seven.
Austin Cripe led West Noble with 18 points. Bradyn Barth added 15 and Nevin Phares chipped in with 11 to round out a trio of Chargers in double figures.
Marsh credited Phares with helping keep Hedrick to those seven first-half points. “But offensively, we just had zero flow,” Marsh said. “No rhythm… It felt clunky out there.”
That changed late as the Chargers put together the run that helped them take control of the game.
“We’ll take it,” Marsh said.
Columbia City was a 40-30 winner in the junior varsity game.
West Noble returns to action Friday at home against Adams Central. Columbia City hosts Northridge Friday night.
