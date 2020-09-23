KENDALLVILLE — The Knights were down quite a few players against Bellmont, but they still controlled the match and beat the Braves 2-0 on Wednesday.
“I think the boys came out here and played their hearts out. Hats off the to Bellmont keeper because we came off and kept coming hard, and he made some great saves to keep that score close,” East Noble head coach Ethan Hood said. “Nothing my boys could have done better. Injuries happen, and we had to fill with four JV spots out there. Those guys really stepped in and played those roles really well.”
East Noble (5-6-2, 3-3 Northeast 8) gained control of the match early and took advantage by scoring a couple of early goals.
Junior Pita sent a nice, short through ball to Cristian Sanchez, who took a touch then hit it past the Bellmont keeper less than six minutes into the first half.
The second goal came from long distance off the foot of Josue Salazar with 21:22 left in the first half.
East Noble had 10 shots in the first 22 minutes of the match and finished with 21, compared to Bellmont (2-7-2, 1-4 NE8), which had six all night.
The Knights’ goalkeeper John Housholder was starting for the fourth time this season and ended up with four saves.
“John coming in for our starting keeper the last four games has really held his own and proven that he has a good spot out there,” Hood said.
The Braves played better in the second half and possessed the ball more but still struggled to consistently find clean scoring opportunities.
East Noble is back on its home turf tonight against Woodlan then welcomes New Haven on Monday for its final conference match of the season. Both matches are winnable and would help propel the Knights into the postseason with some momentum.
“I know we’ve had some setbacks with some suspensions and things. It kind of threw off our starting lineup a little bit, so I had to switch things. But I think (Wednesday) showed me that the boys are starting to click. They’re starting to play as a team,” Hood said. “They finally realized that when we do that, we have the opportunities and the outcomes we deserve and earned.”
Bellmont 6, East Noble 0
The East Noble girls soccer team traveled to Decatur on Wednesday to take on Bellmont in an NE8 contest. The Knights fell 6-0.
