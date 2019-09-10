LIGONIER — Sophomore Henry Torres had a hat trick to lead the Class 2A 14th-ranked West Noble boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
A banged-up Cougar squad hung with the Chargers for a half, only trailing 1-0 at the break and was only down 2-1 midway through the second half. But Central Noble lost a couple more guys to injury and West Noble scored its final three goals in a relatively short time span to put the game away.
“We are struggling with several health issues right now,” Cougar coach Joe Imhof said. “In fact, we have five or six guys out of our 16-man roster right now either not playing entirely or playing at about 50%.
“The 13 boys getting minutes tonight played super well against West Noble. West Noble is a strong team, and I expect them to make a deep run in the state tournament come October.”
Sergio Ramirez scored the lone goal of the first half on a cross from Jose Dominguez. Nestor Gutierrez ended the scoring in the match for the Chargers.
Eric Galarza had two assists for the Chargers. Gutierrez also had a helper.
Dillen Noland scored in the second half for Central Noble on an assist from Austin Kugler. Cougar goalkeeper Aidan Dreibelbis made 16 saves.
Leo 2, East Noble 2
In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions won the Northeast 8 Conference match 3-1 in the penalty kick shootout.
“We played with passion and we played with heart,” Knights coach Ethan Hood said on Twitter @EastNobleSoccer.
The junior varsity match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Woodlan 6, Prairie Heights 2
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers lost a non-conference game to the Warriors.
Woodlan led 2-1 at halftime but erupted in the second half with four goals.
One of the Panthers’ goals was an own goal by the Warriors. Jonas Hunkel scored the other goal, which was assisted by Austin Helmick.
Conner Kesslar finished with nine saves in goal, and Collin Kesslar had three.
GIRLS
Westview 2, Central Noble 0
In Albion, the Warriors dominated possession in the NECC triumph. They outshot the Cougars 32-0.
Isabelle Helmuth and Julie Miller scored for Westview. Jodi Hostetler had an assist.
