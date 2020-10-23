BOURBON — All the pieces started coming together for Churubusco as the Eagles found a way to work against a tough Triton defense and hang onto the ball in slippery, cold conditions.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, those pieces came together too late, and their season was ended by Triton in the sectional opener on Friday, 24-14.
After Triton controlled much of the first three quarters, Churubusco’s football team came back to threaten the sectional hosts in the fourth quarter.
“We had our opportunities and we didn’t play very well — didn’t coach very well,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said. “I feel bad for our kids that it’s over.”
The Eagles faced a 24-0 deficit with less than nine minutes in the game after being unable to convert on multiple trips to the red zone.
The offense broke loose in the ensuing possessions, racking up two touchdowns in three minutes to knock Triton on its heels, but ran out of time in the end.
Triton dominated the scoreboard to start the game, scoring its first touchdown off a 12-yard run by Hunter McIntyre with 57.7 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles threatened touchdowns several times in the first half, but were unable to convert. The 7-0 score remained through halftime.
Triton took control of the game in the third quarter, allowing Churubusco less than four plays from scrimmage as the Eagles fumbled on both of their possessions, and the Triton offense ran time off the clock while adding points to the scoreboard.
Triton scored off a 22-yard field goal with 5:53 left in the third, then took advantage of an Eagle turnover to score a touchdown with 2:22 on the clock, making the third quarter score 17-0.
Triton tacked on its final touchdown with 10:38 left in the game, then the Eagles’ offense found its way.
Churubusco quarterback Riley Buroff connected with Nick Nondorf for a 34-yard pass to put the Eagles within scoring position, and Wyatt Marks ended the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Ethan Hille ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, and the Eagles trailed 24-8 with 8:05 to play.
In Churubusco’s next possession, Marks broke loose for another touchdown run — 36 yards — to make the score 24-14 with five minutes left in the game.
The Eagles had a successful onside kick, getting the ball back at the Triton 48-yard line, but were unable to break past Triton’s defense, turning the ball over on downs.
Churubusco’s defense never gave up, forcing a Triton punt that was partially blocked, setting the Eagles up for another chance to score, but that drive ended on a Triton interception, making the final score 24-14.
Buroff completed 5-of-13 passes for 116 yards. Marks led the Eagles’ ground game with 68 yards on 10 carries. The Eagles had three big receptions — one catch by Brayton Gorden for 46 yards, one by Seth Abel for 35 yards and another by Nondorf for 34 yards.
The Eagles end the season with a 4-5 record and bid farewell to eight seniors on the roster.
“They were great leaders and played hard the whole season,” Sade said. “I wish we didn’t have to say goodbye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.