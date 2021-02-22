KENDALLVILLE — In the final meet of the regular season, East Noble gymnastics fell to No. 4 Homestead 110.638-97.075 on Monday.
“I think they did fine based on the fact that we have one returning from injury. We’ve a rough week with injuries,” East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “Going into sectionals, we’re kind of been playing it easy just to get them healthy for Saturday.”
The Knights were led by senior Miah Hudson, who finished in fourth in the all-around with total of 34.45. Her best finish of the night was on the vault, and she placed in third with a score of 9.05.
Hudson placed fourth in floor routine with a 9.1, fourth on the bars with 8.3 on the bars and fifth on the beam with an 8.
Ally Blackburn finished in sixth in the all-around at 31.575, and Audrey Beiswanger took seventh for East Noble with a total of 30.225.
Blackburn’s best event was on the beam with a score of 8.15 for fourth, and she finished with an 8.6 on the floor. Beiswanger’s top finish was on the floor routine with a 8.975 for sixth.
Kallie Davies and Kiara Terry both finished with scores of 8.475 on the vault and tied for seventh.
Homestead took the top three spots in the all-around and did the same in three of the four events.
Gina Zirelle finished first in the all-around with a total of 37.625. She won the floor routine (9.625) and on the bars (9.525). Allison Sierks finished second in the all-around with 35.475, and Ashley Carr took third with 33.85.
Sierks won the beam event with a score of 9.425, and Carr took first in the vault a 9.225.
The Knights will compete in the Wawasee Sectional Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., and Housholder wants to see her girls go into the meet with more confidence.
“We have some brand new girls, who’ve never competed before,” Housholder said. “So going into a big meet like this, just their confidence and the team concept with everybody and rooting each other on.”
