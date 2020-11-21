EMMA — The Westview girls basketball team only had one senior last year, and it has four on this year’s roster. But the Warriors are more inexperienced going into the 2020-21 season.
Four starters from last year’s team are not on the roster this season, including Gloria Miller, who led the Warriors with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. Lucy Rensberger, Alexys Antal and Kate Welsh are also not returning.
“I would say we’re even younger and even more inexperienced than what we were last year,” first-year head coach Ryan Yoder said. “But what I’ve seen so far is these girls is that they want to learn, and they really have accepted what we’ve changed offensively and defensively.”
The Warriors finished 5-19 overall, 0-10 in the Northeast Corner Conference and have four players returning that have varsity experience.
“I think how our season is going to go is how quickly we all develop that together, and the faster we do that, the further along and more success we’re going to have,” Yoder said.
Yoder added that his team has great attitudes and have the willingness to work hard.
“That makes the adversity we’re all facing a little bit easier,” Yoder said.
Senior Hallie Mast and junior Allie Springer are the girls who played the most minutes last season and return for this season. As a junior, Mast averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Springer appeared in all 24 games.
Seniors Erika Miller and Katrina Schwartz and junior Hailey Miller all played sparingly last season but will have plenty of chances to earn minutes this season.
“We keep telling them that it’s wide open here. There’s not a lot of girls in front you and if you’re ready to go, you’re going to have all of the opportunities you can to play,” Yoder said.
Yoder is relying on those girls who have experience to lead the others in practice, and a big thing he is looking for from them is communication.
“We’re trying really hard for them to talk in practice, all of the time defensively and on offense. Those girls have really stepped up and started to lead that in practice,” Yoder said. “We’re looking for the girls to lead those things because they are the ones that are playing. That’s been a positive. The other thing that we’ve enjoyed from them is when they have questions, they ask. Which may seem simple but a lot of times they don’t ask and we mess up and waste time. They’re trying to learn and fix those mistakes.”
Senior Inah Miller and sophomores Andrea Miller and Kamryn Miller are expected to be contributors this season.
“We could start a Miller lineup,” Yoder joked.
Filling out the rest of the varsity lineup are sophomore Sara Lapp and freshman Hope Bortner.
When Yoder got the job in June, he said his goal for this season was to be competitive in every game. Losing four potential starters might have hurt those prospects, but Yoder thinks his team will get there.
“I think we defensively we truly can. It’s just offensively can we do that night in and night out,” Yoder said. “That’s going to be the big question for us. I would say our defense is ahead of our offense. We lost a lot of scorers and now we have to have girls step up in spots that they’re not used to.”
