CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Hannah Boersma signed her letter on intent Wednesday to compete for the University of Saint Francis track and field team.
"I really liked the campus and community," Boersma said.
Boersma said she is undecided on what events she plans on competing in for the Cougars. She's between throwing or the pentathlon.
"I think I'm a well-rounded athlete and person, so in that way, I feel like I'll be a good fit there," Boersma said.
Boersma recently added throwing to her repertoire of skills.
"I'm new to throw, so developing more this season and into next season with my strength training," Boersma said.
Boersma helped Churubusco win the conference title last season by earning All-NECC honors in four events, high jump, shot put, 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay. She was also a regional qualifier in high jump.
"It's all about what you put in with your drive and effort. It all comes out on the track and how you perform in practice," Boersma said.
Boersman plans on majoring in art with a minor in business while with the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.