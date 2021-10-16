MISHAWAKA – West Noble’s boys soccer season ended with a 4-1 loss to second-ranked West Lafayette Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A Mishawaka Marian Regional final.
“We had a slow start and we self-destructed,” Chargers assistant coach Emanuel Ibanez said. “They (West Lafayette) sat back at the start and that made us more lenient.”
The Red Devils (17-1-2) took a 2-0 lead on Evan Cooke’s second goal of the match with 19 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half.
Then 1:19 later, senior Diego Flores took down a West Lafayette player just outside of the box as he was making run for the goal. Flores was given a red card and was ejected from the match.
West Noble (16-5) played a man short for the final 58:10 of the match. The Chargers possessed the ball well and made some offensive pushes at times despite being a man down. Senior Eric Galarza scored on a free kick with 64 seconds left in the first half to bring the Chargers within a goal.
West Noble hung in there shorthanded. But the Red Devils added to their defensive efforts to neutralize the Chargers and countered off that to pull away.
Cooke, a junior, scored the first three Red Devil goals. Sophomore Maurice Reimer had a goal and two assists.
“The red card woke us up,” Ibanez said. “We had them on their heels. But they adjusted and put five in the back.”
Sophomore Jaime Pizana replaced Flores at stopper, but also left the match with a calf strain.
Seven seniors were part of their final matches for West Noble: Galarza, Flores, Henry Torres, Julio Macias, Jesus Marin, Darren Reyes and Brian Reyes.
Ibanez said those seniors will be missed, but the Charger program is continuing to grow.
“Those kids will do great things with whatever organization picks them up. But our freshman goalkeeper (Christian Rodriguez-Guzman) stepped up, our right back Christopher Silva stepped up. Cy Wolheter came out of goal and got better,” Ibanez said.
“We’re only building.”
