LAGRANGE — The Lakeland boys don’t have to erase the entire name atop their all-time scoring list. Just a simple change of the first name.
Senior Laker Brayden Bontrager only needed 10 points to pass his brother Camron Bontrager, a 2018 Lakeland graduate, on the program’s all-time scoring list. He quickly broke the record and ended up with 31 points in an overtime loss, 65-62, to Northridge on Thursday.
Camron held the mark with 1,528 points. It only took eight minutes and 15 seconds for his little brother to surpass him. Brayden Bontrager now has 1,550 points for his career.
On the record-breaking play, he received a skip pass from Bracey Shepherd to start the second quarter. Bontrager rose from behind the three-point line on the right wing and let it fly. After the ball went it, Lakeland fans rejoiced.
“It means everything. I’ve looked up to my big brother for a long time. I got to play with him my freshman year. It was the best moment of my life. We got to compete for a sectional championship,” Bontrager said.
After the play, Camron, his mother Summer and his father Delmar came on the court to celebrate with Brayden.
“(Camron) said, ‘If anyone’s going to break it, I want it to be you,’” Bontrager said.
Northridge coach Scott Radeker came over to Bontrager after the game and told him it was the best effort he has seen him play against them in three years.
The record-breaking performance was overshadowed by the game. The Raiders (15-4) had to pull out a gutsy win over the Lakers (8-9).
Sam Smith, who led Northridge with 23 points, hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Lakeland in overtime.
The play was set up after Carter Stoltzfus, who had 19 points, stole a pass and called a timeout midair while going out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.
The Lakers played one of their best games in quite some time.
“That was probably the best effort we gave as a team in several years. It was gritty effort,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said.
Bontrager led the Lakers to overtime, but it was Mason Douglas who kept his team alive in the extra period. He scored all six of his team’s points in overtime to finish with 22 points.
Northridge lives and dies by the three-pointer and that’s what got them back into Thursday’s contest. They hit five in the fourth quarter, including a very deep three from Smith to take the lead, 56-54, with just over a minute left.
Bontrager hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with 1:05 left.
Stoltzfus had an opportunity to win the game in regulation but his lay-up with two seconds left bounced off the front of the rim.
The Lakers had a 10-point lead with 5:45 left after a three by Bontrager. Lakeland and Northridge traded runs and the lead multiple times throughout the contest.
“It was unbelievable," Keil said. "We played one of the best teams in the NLC (Northern Lakes Conference) right now, and that’s a tough conference. They’re a really strong team. I think we came out and played like dogs tonight.”
Lakeland hosts Prairie Heights tonight.
