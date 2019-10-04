Boys Soccer Heights falls on senior night
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers were defeated by the Fort Wayne Fusion 5-0 on Thursday night.
Trent VanWagner had six saves in goal while Collin Kessler had two.
On Wednesday, Prairie Heights tied the Churubusco club team 2-2.
Girls Soccer Lakers beat ECA on senior night
LAGRANGE — Lakeland beat Elkhart Christian Academy 4-2 on Thursday night.
Keirstin Roose scored two goals for the Lakers, and Kylee Palmer and Hailey Alleshouse each scored a goal.
Concord 2, Westview 1
In Dunlap, the Warriors lost a non-conference match to the Minutemen.
Goshen 5, West Noble 1
In Ligonier, the Chargers lost on their senior night to the Redhawks in a non-conference match.
Volleyball
Central Noble falls to Fairfield
BENTON — The Cougars fell 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 in straight sets to the Falcons on Thursday.
Kylie Urso had 16 digs for Central Noble, and Sam Brumbaugh also had 16 digs and 11 kills. Jenica Berkes scored 22 assists.
The Cougars lost the junior varsity match in two sets. Kelsey Egolf led the reserves in kills, and Taylor Coney led the team in aces.
Knights fall in five to Eagles
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost 26-24, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 15-9 to Columbia City in a five-set Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
The Knights host Lakewood Park Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.