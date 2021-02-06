SYRACUSE – The ball did not go in the basket for Lakeland in the basket against a feisty defending state champion. But the Lakers never wavered.
Lakeland won its fourth sectional championship in program history and its first since 1996, defeating NorthWood 46-33 in the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional final Saturday night.
“This means everything,” Laker senior forward Bailey Hartsough said. “We wanted this so bad.”
It was also the second time in program history the Lakers beat the Black Swish in girls basketball.
“Defensively, we played for each other,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said, “This is amazing. We have a great group of outstanding young ladies.
“Our team defense and our help defense gave us a chance to win,” he added. “NorthWood is really not a 3-and-13 team.”
The pressure picked up when senior forward Sadie Edsall left the game with a bloody nose with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter with her Lakers carrying a 28-24 lead. Then classmate Madison Keil picked up her fourth personal foul not long after.
Lakeland (20-7) did not score for the rest of the quarter, but led 28-27 going into the fourth.
But NorthWood had a hard time scoring, too. Keil came back early in the fourth and ended about a quarter-long scoring drought with a three-pointer to put the Lakers up 31-27 with 6:12 left.
Lakeland held the Panthers off the scoreboard for over the first five and a half minutes of the final stanza. Keil struck again with a right-wing triple to put the Lakers up 36-27 with 2:35 left.
“It’s a little bit similar to (golf),” Keil said. “We were all more excited than nervous.
“We all just had a sense of urgency. We all worked so hard as seniors and don’t want this to end.”
Keil had 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. She was 6-of-9 from the field, hit five triples, and grabbed five rebounds.
“There were spurts that were ugly. But she is so clutch, stepping up for Faith (Riehl, injured Laker guard). I’m so happy for her,” Hartsough said of Keil.
Hartsough had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Peyton Hartsough had seven points and three assists. Alivia Rasler had six points and six rebounds. Edsall grabbed five rebounds.
Senior Alea Minnich had 11 points and 11 rebounds for NorthWood, who finished 3-14. Panther head coach Mark Heeter was back on the bench Saturday after being out earlier in the sectional because of COVID-19 issues.
The Lakers will play in the Jimtown Regional this coming Saturday.
