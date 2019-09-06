The football season is now in full swing with Week 3 games tonight. A couple of teams are still looking to get into the win column, a few teams face difficult road tests and there’s a battle for the Milk Can in Brushy Prairie.
Here’s a look at tonight’s slate of games.
West Noble at Eastside
Where: Eastside High School, Butler.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: West Noble 2-0, Eastside 1-1.
Last meeting: The Chargers downed the Blazers 32-13 last season.
Last week: West Noble defeated Wawasee 21-6, while Eastside lost a close battle to Adams Central 21-14.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB-CB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, So. OL-DL Zayne Patrick. Eastside — Sr. LB Carson Evers, Jr. RB Matt Firestine, Sr. OL/DL Chase Leeper, So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. WR Wade Miller.
Outlook: Friday is the last non-conference gamed for the Chargers before they face four straight Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division opponents. And the Blazers pose some challenges for West Noble.
Eastside hung with Class 1A power Adams Central last week and showed it’s capable of moving the ball on offense, led by Davis under center. The Chargers have proved earlier on that they can be pretty stout on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just one score in each of the first two weeks. They’ll have to replicate that once again to take down the Blazers.
Also, a steady diet of Brandon Pruitt should help after he was able to break free last week against the Warriors. The Blazers have some size up front in guys like Chase Leeper, Troy Kesslar and Isaiah Fuentes. All three are more than 220 pounds.
The Chargers will have to make sure they take care of business this week before welcoming Angola to town the following week to start NECC division play.
Huntington North at East Noble
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: East Noble High School, Kendallville.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Class 4A No. 8 East Noble 2-0, Huntington North 1-1.
Last meeting: The Knights beat the Vikings 35-21 on the road last year.
Last week: East Noble looked good in a 34-29 victory over Mishawaka, and the Vikings exploded for 56-0 win over Jay County.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB Bailey Parker, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Sr. WR/DB Gage Ernberger, Sr. WR/DB Hayden Jones. , Sr. DL Trey Ritchie, So. DB Rowan Zolman, Jr. LB Jacob VanGorder. Huntington North — Sr. RB Deven Newcomb, So. RB/DB Garret Johnson, Jr. RB/DB Lawson Shearer.
Outlook: Same as West Noble, the Knights will have to make sure to not overlook Huntington North before looking ahead to next week’s rivalry game against DeKalb.
After struggling Week 1 against Warsaw, the Vikings took advantage of a down Jay County team with a 56-0 win.
The Knights will go from facing a power running team in Mishawaka to a team that also likes to run the ball a lot under first-year head coach Bob Prescott.
Huntington North’s workhorse Newcomb has five touchdowns, including three last week. As a team, the Vikings rushed for 316 yards against the Patriots. Newcomb is also a threat in the return game and on defense, as he has touchdown returns from both facets.
Central Noble at Fairfield
Radio: elkhartcountysports.com.
Where: Falcon Field, Benton.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Central Noble 0-2, Fairfield 1-1.
Last meeting: The Cougars blanked the Falcons 42-0 at home last season.
Last week: Central Noble was downed by Columbia City 35-8, while the Falcons picked up their first win of the season 22-18 over Osceola Grace.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB Sawyer Yoder, Sr. TE/LB Austin McCullough, Jr. TE/LB Darin Jackson, So. WR/DB Preston Diffendarfer, Jr. RB/LB Dylan Eggl. Fairfield — Jr. QB Cory Lantz, Jr. WR Quinn Kitson, Sr. WR Nolin Sharick, Jr. RB Carson Abramson.
Outlook: These two teams come in with different attitudes. The Cougars are hungry, still searching for their first victory of the season. They were a mismatch against a bigger school in Columbia City last week, and the Falcons are more comparable to Central Noble. Fairfield comes into this week riding high after picking up their first win since the opening week of the 2017 season.
Central Noble is still searching for its offense after being held in the single digits in the first two weeks of the season. It only scored one offensive touchdown so far this season.
The Falcons have improved on the defensive side after giving up over 40 points a game last season. They’ve allowed 19 points per game in the first two weeks of 2019.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Lakeland 0-2, Prairie Heights 1-1.
Last meeting: Lakers won 28-6 in LaGrange on Aug. 31, 2018.
Last week: The Lakers were outscored by visiting Churubusco 52-28 while the Panthers won at Bronson, Michigan, 35-0.
Players to watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Sr. WR-CB Tristin Ritchie. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney.
Outlook: The battle for the Milk Can could be interesting. The Panthers have some momentum coming off a shutout win and the Lakers might be vulnerable with their limited varsity experience where the potential is there for Heights to win LaGrange County bragging rights on the gridiron for the first time since 2003.
Lakeland made a big step from Week 1’s loss at Wawasee to Week 2. The Lakers played with a really good Churubusco team for over a half. Isaacs showed a lot of what coach Keith Thompson spoke about in the preseason. He effectively made intermediate throws and was poised and moved effectively against the rush to make the throws. He was 25-for-42 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Laker defense made key stops in the first half against Churubusco. The Eagles took over in the second half, but a lot was gained for Lakeland against a high quality opponent.
Heights handled a opponent that has only won three games the past three seasons in Bronson. Viking quarterbacks combined to throw for around 30 yards. The Panthers had three sacks for 22 yards and three takeaways. Bronson’s leading rusher had 34 yards. No official stats were available, but Prairie Heights might have held the Vikings to around 100 yards of total offense.
The Panthers were not hurt by three turnovers of their own. Hoover ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and was 12-of-21 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Can Heights compete with the bigger Lakers up front to give itself a chance to win? Can the Panthers make enough plays to rattle Lakeland?
After coach Gordon Grabill led Prairie Heights to a 20-2 victory in LaGrange on Sept. 9, 1988, the Lakers have won 29 of the next 30 games between the two teams.
Churubusco at Garrett
Radio: wawk.com.
Where: Memorial Field, Garrett.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 1A No. 6 Churubusco 2-0, Garrett 1-1.
Last meeting: Eagles won at home 31-15 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Last week: Eagles won at Lakeland 52-28 while the Railroaders lost their home opener to DeKalb 35-22.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB, Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel. Garrett — Jr. LB-RB Seth VanWagner, Sr., LB-RB Clayton Fielden, Sr. QB Levi Follett, Jr. RB Kolin Cope.
Outlook: The Eagles have room to get better, but they have been in control much more often than not in their first two wins.
The Railroaders have showed some spunk in getting back to their blue-collar ways. They overcame losing their feature back Cope early in the DeKalb game because of an ankle injury, but could not make the key plays late to pull off the upset over the Barons.
Not having Cope will severely hinder Garrett, who would like to control the ball at its pace.
Fulk has erupted for Churubusco with 569 yards rushing at 9.6 yards per carry, 130 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. The Eagles want to speed up the tempo, and their deception in the Wing T offense and the opposition’s focus on Fulk can create big plays for their athletes down the field. The Eagles’ combination of skill and toughness will be tough for the Railroaders to slow down and keep up with.
