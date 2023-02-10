ALBION — Why not us?
That’s one of the mottos that the Central Noble girls basketball team has come to adopt this season after going the previous three years without any sort of championship to show for their efforts.
Despite having winning records every year since the 2015-16 season, the Cougars had been overlooked in the Northeast Corner Conference race by Fairfield, Garrett and Angola and had lacked being a real threat in sectional play during their two years in Class 3A and last season in their return to Class 2A, being ousted in the first round.
Now, with a new coach in Sam Malcolm and renewed passion for success since their state title in 2018 and semi-state appearance in 2019, the Cougars are back in the conversation of one of the best teams in the area and in the state.
The Cougars were tested by three Northeast Corner Conference foes in their home sectional last week, Prairie Heights, Eastside and Westview, though the closest test by Eastside, one of just two teams who has lost to Central Noble by single digits (the other Bishop Luers in the season opener), still ended in a nine-point victory.
That success can be attributed in large part to the players buying into coach Malcolm’s philosophy this season, one of just focusing on themselves and playing a team style of defense focusing on any specific player.
“When we look back and played the two girls at Bethany Christian (Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus), or when one of the Angola girls was averaging 13 or 14 points a game, we just played team defense,” Malcolm said. “We played Garrett straight up against Bailey (Kelham), we didn’t do anything. That’s not what we feel like we are. We are just going to play defense the way we play.”
It will be the first and only regional championship game for Central Noble’s three seniors: Madison Vice (18.3 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.7 steals per game), Meghan Kiebel (12.8 points, 4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game), and Abby Hile. They’ve been the glue that has held the Cougars together the last four years.
“It’s crazy,” Vice said. “When we won (sectional), there were a lot of emotions just because of all of the hard work that everyone has put in and all of the different changes that we’ve had. I was just speechless.”
Vice, who will be playing at Siena Heights next winter, added that her, Kiebel and Hile have stuck with each other on the basketball court since third or fourth grade despite several classmates quitting or leaving over the years.
“There were about 10 of us and then everybody stopped playing,” Vice said. “With those two, we kept going at it and it’s been really awesome being able to play with those two.
While not a stat stuffer or leader in any category, Hile has been an important role player at the power forward position for the Cougars, recording 2.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
“I’ve always looked up to the other girls who have played in the state championship and have always wanted to be like them,” said Hile, a Manchester softball commit. “So now I feel like a get a chance to.”
Junior Makenna Malcolm, a transfer at the start of the year, is the only player to play in a regional after going in Class 3A last season with Garrett, an experience she said has helped her team as a whole.
“Winning two sectionals is really cool, and doing it at two different schools is definitely an adjustment,” she said. “One of our coaches asked how many of us had regional experience, and my hand was the only one that went up, but this is something our girls have worked so hard for and we’re not just going to put this on one person. We’re just going to keep working together and playing how we are.”
Malcolm has averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season for Central Noble, a stat line that has helped the Cougars prove naysayers from the start of the season wrong.
“One of our first open gyms last fall, people didn’t really have us on their radars at all,” she said. “We weren’t even ranked in the conference and they had a bunch of the other teams ahead of us. So Meghan ended up saying ‘Why not us? Why can’t we do this? Why can’t we compete?’ So that just kind of became our slogan.”
Malcolm continued, “As we kept winning, we got to about win 10, our assistant coach Dave Demske said ‘Be us. We have to become us. We are what we are so we just have to be us,’ and so that also became a slogan for us.”
Grace Swank, despite not playing under the previous coaching staff, had to make a few adjustments of her own as a freshman starter.
Swank stepped into her role with the Cougars by switching from a forward position in junior high to a position in the post, a spot her team needed to have filled and one that she has fit in nicely, averaging 4.8 points per game and leading the team with 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks a game.
“The season has been great,” Swank said. “The coaches have done an amazing job just putting in a lot of time, and the girls have really taken me under their wing and taught me a lot. I feel like I’ve learned so much and gotten a lot better just from this one season.
Two players that come off the bench for the Cougars, junior Kyleigh Egolf (1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game) and sophomore Kierra Bolen (4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game), said that the chance of playing for a regional title is something they have hoped for a long time.
“It means a lot,” Bolen said. “I remember in middle school, we would practice in the elementary gym and would always talk about how we wanted to be the ones to put a banner on the wall, and it feels really good that we have done that and we hope we can continue our run.”
“I feel like it’s well-deserved for our team and I’m very happy it happened,” Egolf said. “It didn’t feel real at first and pretty unbelievable that we had won sectionals. It will definitely be nerve-wracking playing for our first regional, but hopefully we got our nerves out practicing there and we just hope we can play our game.”
In preparation for today, the Cougars have been reviewing game film, practiced at Winamac on Wednesday, and going really hard at practice with the junior varsity team, according to Vice.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (24-2) get a chance to return to their former glory today at 1 p.m. when they play the Union Mills South Central Satellites at Winamac in a one-game regional championship in what Malcolm hopes turns into a big Central Noble crowd.
“I know they will, but one thing about the Central Noble community is that they will travel and we’re hoping to have a big, loud crowd,” Malcolm said. “We’re hoping to turn the Winamac gym into the Central Noble gym.”
Scouting South Central
Although unranked, the Satellites (23-3) are not a team to be overlooked. They are 49-4 in the past two years under second-year head coach Ben Anderson after losing a regional semifinal game to Andrean a year ago.
Their three losses came in a three-point defeat to LaVille in the season opener (a loss they avenged in the Sectional 34 championship), a 36-32 loss to North Judson on Dec. 10 and a 50-40 loss to Class 4A Shelbyville in the Valparaiso tournament on Dec. 22.
Since the loss to Shelbyville, the Satellites have won 12 straight, most in blowout fashion. They average 52 points a game and hold opponents to 34.6 points per game, a similar margin to Central Noble’s 51.1 offensive and 31.2 defensive averages.
“They’re a physical team,” Sam Malcolm said. “They are athletic and have girls who can post up and shoot it from the outside. We don’t know that we necessarily match up well with them, so if we think that, maybe they don’t think they match up well with us, from a physical standpoint.”
They have been led by their star in Trine recruit Olivia Marks, who leads the team in several categories including points per game (15), field goal percentage (46%), rebounds (6.0), blocks (1.1) and free-throw percentage (70%).
Senior point guard Lillian Tolmen leads South Central with 75 steals for the season, and is one of the top shooters for the Satellites at 8.9 points per game alongside junior power forward Sadie Marks and a shooting percentage of 39%. She also averages 4.1 rebounds per game.
Senior Kate Welsh, a former Westview player, leads the Satellites with 3.1 assists per game and 80 for the season, as well as shooting 38% from three-point range.
“We’re looking for a battle,” Malcolm said. “The three keys for us in our scouting reports and our game plans, it started being the same thing every game. We just started coining the phrase ‘To be us.’ We want to get after it defensively. We want to rebound. Run in transition. See what we can get early on offense. And then whether we score or not, we want to sprint back on defense and we want to repeat it. That’s what our game plan is, to do what we do and do it well.”
