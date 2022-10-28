KNOX — West Noble was throwing punches with Knox in a Class 3A sectional semifinal football Friday night. But turnovers got in the Chargers’ way and the Redskins capitalized in their 22-0 victory at Community Field.
Knox (8-3) will play at Jimtown in a sectional final this coming Friday. The Chargers ended their season at 8-3.
The Jimmies won the other Sectional 26 semifinal 28-7 over John Glenn on Friday night.
At Knox, West Noble had four turnovers, the Redskins scored 14 points off turnovers.
The Chargers stopped Knox on downs at or inside their own 5-yard line on the Redskins’ first two possessions. Then West Noble was moving when Seth Pruitt was stripped after he regained his footing on a run wide. Redskin Rowen Jordan recovered at the Charger 33.
Three plays later, Knox was in the end zone on an 18-yard run by freshman Myles McLaughlin at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter. The Redskins followed that with a two-point run by quarterback Cohen Watson.
A key instance in the game came late in the third quarter. Charger quarterback Drew Yates threw a pass that looked forward along the line of scrimmage and was not handled by a Charger receiver. The Redskins recovered what was ruled as a lateral and took it around 30 yards into West Noble territory.
Knox scored off that takeaway on a 2-yard touchdown run by Watson with 10 minutes, 1 seconds left to make it a 14-0 game. Then the Chargers stopped Knox’s two-point run attempt.
“You gotta score,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said.
“We had to be able to absorb things. Knox is a good football team. They will take advantage of your mistakes. Their offensive line is good. They will get on you and drive you.”
Watson had a 31-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point run by Jake Conroy to complete the scoring with 4:59 left for the Redskins.
Yates completed 7-of-14 passes for 78 yards with an interception for West Noble, and also ran for 77 yards on 15 carries. Pruitt ran for 56 yards on 15 carries.
The Redskins outgained the Chargers in total offense 392-232.
Seniors Zach Beers, Wesley Hilbish, Noah Dubea, Diego Uribe, Michael LeCount, Andrew Magdich, Jonathan Schwartz, Derek Slone, Abram Olivera, Andrew Saggars, Andrew Joley and Louis Schrage were part of their final high school football games for West Noble.
“This group overachieved. The effort and work we put in over the summer. they deserved what they got,” Mawhorter said. “We have a lot of talent coming back. They know what the recipe is.
“They teached them how to practice hard and made it a lot easier on us,” Mawhorter said of his seniors.
For Knox, McLaughlin ran for 146 yards on 21 carries and Conroy ran for 103 yards on 13 carries.
