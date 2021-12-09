KENDALLVILLE — Northridge hit 12 three-pointers in their 80-67 victory over East Noble Thursday night.
The Raiders (1-1) got scoring contributions from 10 different players, led by Blake Jacobs with 20. Caden Mack had 12, Micah Hochstetler finished with 10 and Nolan Bales and Malachi Campbell each added eight.
Northridge led by 10 at halftime, 39-29, and did it by turning over the Knights (2-3) 11 times, which led to many of its six three-pointers in the first half.
“A lot of them came from us not being able to handle pressure, and they were able to come down and get an open look because they were in transition,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said.
East Noble finished the game with 18 turnovers, and that stemmed from not handling pressure put on by Northridge.
“It’s something we need to work on. Again, continuing to throw seven on five, eight on five situations (in practice) at our guys to where we can simulate this, because we don’t have the athletes to simulate it five on five,” Durnell said. “Finding ways to simulate it outside of playing normal is something we have to look at.”
Spencer Denton battled foul trouble for large chunks of the night and finished with 17 points. Chris Hood had 17 points as well, Keegan Foster chipped in 10 and Avery Kline added nine.
The frenetic place the Raiders like to play with started right from the opening tip. Jacobs, Northridge’s big man, stepped out and hit two 3’s over Hood to put the his team up 8-5 early on, then Mack came down and drilled another shot from outside to increase the lead to six.
Foster got a three-pointer to roll in and a basket from Kline cut the Raider lead down to three, 15-12, at the end of the first quarter.
The teams continued to go back and forth in the second quarter before Kam Radeker swished a three and Hochstetler stole the ball and drove all the way for the score to push the margin back up to eight.
The lead grew to double digits after another three-pointer from Mack and that’s where it stayed at halftime, 39-29.
Denton picked up two early fouls in the third quarter and went to the bench with a total of four. Every time the Knights cut into the lead, Northridge answered with a three or an easy score in the lane.
Jonah Steiner and Mason Bales each hit one from beyond the arc to make it a 54-38 game, then was followed by an 8-0 run, which included another triple from Bales and the lead ballooned to 19.
East Noble continues its seven-game homestand with three games next week, starting Tuesday against Woodlan.
