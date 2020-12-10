KENDALLVILLE — Down a handful of varsity wrestlers, East Noble still managed to have a chance to defeat Leo on Thursday night.
The Lions escaped with a 41-31 Northeast 8 Conference win but only had a four-point lead with one match to go.
The final match took place at 195 pounds, and Leo’s Hunter Prahl pinned East Noble freshman Tyrin Parks late in the first period for the six points and the team win.
East Noble head coach Sam Riesen was pleased with his team’s effort despite being down a few wrestlers due to injury and quarantine. The Knights had six junior varsity wrestlers who stepped into varsity spots.
“They wrestled their hearts out, every one of those kids,” Riesen said. “The result didn’t go the way we wanted it, but it was nice to be back out there wrestling again. We saw some of our junior varsity kids show they could wrestle with varsity wrestlers.”
After East Noble lost the first match by fall at 220 pounds, in the heavyweight class, Keean Hess trailed Leo’s Lucas Sheron 4-1 going into the third period. Hess was able to flip Sheron on his back and earn the pin, sending the East Noble team in pandemonium.
“Man, that was awesome. That’s one of those guys that we were talking about that’s their first year and he came in there and really showed a lot of emotion,” Riesen said. “That was an exciting match to get a win in.”
Leo won the next two matches by major decision and a 4-0 decision before Aidan Sprague, who finished sixth at the state finals last year at 113 pounds, stepped onto the mat to face Leo’s Jacob Veatch.
Sprague got the takedown 30 seconds into the match and held for a 2-0 lead. After Veatch escaped to start the second period, Sprague got another takedown for a 4-1 lead. The East Noble junior earned a reversal in the third period and went on to win 6-2.
“He was able to get a nice win. We hoped he would open up a bit more, but overall for a first match, we’re really happy with the way he wrestled,” Riesen said.
Leo won by fall in the next two matches. Then, the Knights got a 14-3 major decision win by Cody Biddle over Ben Pennington at 138 pounds.
The Lions’ lead was extended as far as 35-13 before East Noble’s Jake Everson, Jacob Graden and Tristen Ward all picked up pins to close the gap to 35-31.
In most of the matches the Knights lost on Thursday, they started down 2-0 after early takedowns by Leo wrestlers. However, once there, Riesen thought his guys battled. Only two East Noble wrestlers lost by fall in the first period.
“I thought we wrestled really well on bottom. Last year, we had a lot of first-year wrestlers and they would not have that fight that they need. Every kid that took the mat (Thursday) went out there and gave 100 percent effort,” Riesen said.
East Noble travels to DeKalb Saturday to compete in a triple dual meet.
