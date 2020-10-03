LOGANSPORT — At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Central Noble football coach Hayden Kilgore’s phone rang. On the other end, it was Logansport football coach Mike Johnson.
The Berries needed an opponent to play after Kokomo had to cancel because of a positive COVID-19 case on their team. It was homecoming for Logansport, so Kilgore decided to lend a helping hand.
“It was something where we kind of helped them out in that sense. We didn’t finalize everything until two o’clock,” Kilgore said.
The Cougars canceled their game scheduled against Churubusco after a student death at Smith-Green Community Schools on Thursday.
Kilgore said earlier on Friday his team had no intention of playing a game. He didn’t know if any team was available to play on such short notice.
“You can’t really pass up the opportunity, because when is Central Noble going to have the opportunity to play Logansport ever again?” Kilgore said.
Central Noble ended up on the losing end, 50-14, on Friday night, but it was a good experience for the Cougars to play a Class 4A school.
“It was a good opportunity for us to play against a good football team, a well-known football team. They have a historic background. A coach that’s won state championships. We didn’t have the outcome that we wanted, but we still got to play football,” Kilgore said. “With the situation we’re in, we’re not guaranteed each week and that’s why we did what we did.”
Central Noble played another Class 4A school in Columbia City earlier this season. Kilgore said it was a combination of size and depth for the Berries that made them a difficult opponent.
“It’s not an excuse, but they just have bigger, faster dudes. At the same time, it’s one of those things where they run a wing-T offense and when you don’t have more than an hour to prepare for them, it makes it a little bit more difficult,” Kilgore said.
Will Hoover led the Cougars with 34 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Central Noble finished with 156 total yards. The teams combine for four passing attempts and zero yards.
The Cougars face Eastside this coming Friday in an important game that will decide the the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division. Both teams are 2-0 heading into the matchup, and the Blazers also played up a few classes this past Friday when it traveled to Class 5A Concord. They faired better, losing 21-14 in overtime.
Playing against Logansport on Friday was good for Kilgore and his team to keep their weekly routine.
“Personally, I’m a big routine guy. So win or lose, it keeps us in a routine,” Kilgore said. “It’s one of those things where can say yes or no that it doesn’t. I’m sure there’s going to be people that are going to say it was stupid for us to play. I’m sure there’s people that see the good in us playing. Personally, I think that it helps us, because we played a team that’s big, fast and strong. We’re going to see a big, fast and strong team next week.”
