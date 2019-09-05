EMMA — Two girls soccer teams fighting for supremacy in the Northeast Corner Conference battled it out on Thursday, and it took penalty kicks to determine a winner.
Westview outlasted West Noble 1-1 and 3-2 in penalty kicks to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the NECC. The Chargers dropped their second contest in a row and are now 4-2, 1-1.
Both teams got their lone goals in the last 12 minutes of the first half, but it was Westview that put up many more shots than West Noble. In each of the periods in regulation, the Warriors had 15 or more shots, and added 10 more in overtime. West Noble was limited to 10 for the entire match.
After it was a 1-1 draw at the end of overtime, the penalty kicks ensued. After West Noble sailed the first shot, Westview freshman Paige Schwartz scored the first one. The Chargers’ Jessica Romo slipped her shot just under the crossbar to even it at 1-1 through two rounds.
Westview keeper Hailee Caldwell saved the next attempt by West Noble, then Jodi Hostetler buried the next shot to give the home team a 2-1 lead. The Chargers’ Alondra Sosa tied it back up 2-2, before Ashley Mullett scored another for Westview to make it 3-2.
West Noble’s final attempt sailed right, giving Westview the 3-2 win.
The Warriors did a good job of bottling up West Noble’s top scorer Neyda Macias for the majority of the game. Though, Macias was able to assist on the goal by Sherlyn Torres with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Westview answered with a goal of its own six minutes later from Alexis Miller that was assisted by Jodi Hostetler.
