Girls Basketball Knights pull away from New Haven
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated New Haven 47-34 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams at the Big Blue Pit Saturday evening.
The Knights (3-5, 1-0 NE8) led 33-30 after three quarters. The Bulldogs drew closer to start the fourth, then EN made a run to pull away from New Haven for good.
Carly Turner led East Noble with 12 points. Bree Walmsley scored 10 and Avan Beiswanger added eight points.
Kayla Williams had 10 points for New Haven (1-7, 0-1).
Heights surprises Fairfield
BENTON — Prairie Heights took a big step on Saturday night by going into Fairfield and beating the Falcons 35-29 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
The contest was tied at 27 after three quarters, then the Panthers outscored Fairfield 8-2 in the fourth.
Alexis German had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Heights (5-5, 3-2 NECC). She hit three three-point shots.
Alayna Boots had six points for the Panthers. Kennedy Kugler, Trevyn Terry and Caylee Bachleor had four points apiece. Kyler Hall grabbed nine rebounds. PH outrebounded the Falcons 29-19.
Bailey Willard had seven points for Fairfield (5-5, 1-2).
Prairie Heights won the junior varsity game 29-25. Karlee Hartman and Kennedy Myers had eight points each for the Panthers.
Boys Basketball Panthers pound Bruins
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights improved to 4-0 on the young season by handling Bethany Christian 66-33 in a non-conference game Saturday night.
The Panthers shot 67% from the floor (26-39). They led 34-13 at the half.
Mike Perkins led Prairie Heights with 24 points. Elijah Malone had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Gavin Culler added 12 points, four assists and two steals.
College Volleyball Purdue women headed to regionals
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 after defeating Marquette in four sets in an NCAA Tournament second-round match Saturday night at Holloway Gymnasium. The scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.
Caitlyn Newton had 23 kills, Marissa Hornung had 18 digs and Hayley Bush dished off 51 assists for the Boilermakers (24-7), who are the tournament 16th overall seed.
Freshman Maddie Schermerhorn played in all four sets for Purdue and had three digs.
Marquette finished its season at 28-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.