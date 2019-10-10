WATERLOO — Northrop had just too many chances for East Noble to defend Wednesday.
The Bruins got two goals from Kirubel Avalew and used their speed advantage to fend off a spirited East Noble team for a 4-0 win in the semifinals of the Class 3A boys soccer sectional at DeKalb.
Northrop (8-8) will return for the championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday to face 15th-ranked Carroll (16-2-1), which used the same score to eliminate Snider in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
A penalty kick by Jonathan Vidal had the Bruins up 1-0 at halftime. The Knights (10-5-2) just missed what could have been a turning point as they began the second half with a strong surge.
After Bruin goalkeeper Kevin Ruiz leaped to tip away a free kick from about 30 yards out by Cristian Sanchez, an East Noble shot in the midst of a scramble after the ensuing corner kick struck the crossbar and just missed tying the score.
“That could have changed the game drastically,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said. “Coming in and putting in a goal on them within five or six minutes could have changed the momentum.
“We get them going for the second half, tell them what we need to do better in order to come out and win, and they did that. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get the goal.”
Avalew scored his first goal a few minutes later, knocking in a cross, and the Bruins went up 2-0 with the momentum on their side.
Emotions boiled over at the 24-minute mark. The Bruins took exception to East Noble’s Junior Pita aggressively trying to win a ball from a Northrop player. Several Bruins surrounded Pita, and several Knights arrived to back up their teammate.
Making matters worse, the incident took place in front of the East Noble bleachers, and Northrop players engaged in exchanges with Knight fans. Officials from both schools and host DeKalb soon rushed onto the field to help the game officials restore order.
The teams were able to finish the game without further problems.
Northrop added two goals later, one on a perfect shot arched out of the corner by Brandon Nino Cuevas, and the second of the night for Avalew.
The Bruins were cursing their luck early. Mansa Wimes hit the crossbar and Hussein Jimale fired the rebound off the left post.
Later, East Noble keeper Eddie Castro leaped to knock away a free kick from about 30 yards by Leo Nino Cuevas, and then reacted quickly to deny Brandon Nino Cuevas from short range on the resulting corner kick.
East Noble still could walk away proud with one of the school’s best seasons ever.
“It was a great season all around, over 50 goals and letting in less than 30,” Hood said. “We have lots to be happy about. One game doesn’t reflect our entire season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.