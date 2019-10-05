LIGONIER — It didn’t take long for West Noble to put the clamps down on the outright Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division title on Friday night.
The Chargers (7-0, 4-0 NECC Big) used 10 minutes of game time to put a 28-0 lead on Lakeland, and they continued to keep their foot on the gas, beating the Lakers 54-12.
It’s West Noble’s first conference championship since 2014, and it showed why it was the best team in the Big School Division this season.
“It’s huge. It’s one of our goals we set at the beginning of the season,” West Noble senior Kyle Mawhorter said. “For this group of seniors, it’s been at the front of our minds.”
“We knew this was achievable coming off the offseason,” Charger senior Brandon Pruitt said. “We knew we graduated our whole offensive line, which is huge obviously, but we knew we had some good underclassmen coming up. They were in the weight room working hard so we thought they could make good plays, and that’s all they’ve done all year. They’ve stepped up and gotten better consistently each week.”
For head coach Monte Mawhorter, who is in his 20th season with the Chargers, it’s his sixth conference title.
“(We) get one every three years or so. The kids have done a nice job,” Mawhorter said.
Four first-quarter scores by the Chargers came after four quick drives from the Lakers. Three consecutive three-and-outs gave West Noble good field position on its first three drives.
After the first stop by the Charger defense, a 41-yard run by Josh Gross set up an easy 6-yard score for Pruitt.
A bad punt from Lakeland led to a 17-yard scramble for a touchdown by Kyle Mawhorter to push the lead to two scores.
The Lakers earned their first new set of downs on their third offensive possession, but it resulted in another punt back to West Noble. Mawhorter completed two consecutive passes on the ensuing drive, and on the second one, he found Rocky Slone for a 31-yard score.
Then, an interception by Kyler Brown gifted another short field for the Chargers’ fourth score of the quarter. Mawhorter hit Eion Fuleki on the first play of the drive for a 9-yard touchdown and to make it 28-0. Mawhorter finished 4-of-6 for 68 yards and three touchdowns.
“(Lakeland) made a couple of mistakes early, and their season’s been like that and it’s cost them,” Monte Mawhorter said. “These kids are getting to a point where they have a lot of confidence. The biggest thing is they do a really good job of making sure they’re all doing what they’re suppose to.”
The Lakers started to find their rhythm offensively. Colten Isaacs completed three passes of more than 10 yards to move his team into the red zone, but the drive stalled with a turnover on downs.
The Lakeland defense forced its own turnover on downs at midfield and then on fourth and 15, Isaacs hit Kennie Walker for a 19-yard pitch and catch and the touchdown.
But before the Lakers finished celebrating, Pruitt found a hole on the right side and sprinted 67 yards for the touchdown. He finished with 104 yards on eight carries and didn’t play in the second half.
Gustavo Taylor led the Chargers with 151 rushing yards on four carries with a touchdown, and Gross ended up with 67 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown.
Nathan Grossman led the Lakers with 127 yards on the ground and one touchdown.
West Noble outgained Lakeland 456-249. The 54 points West Noble scored is the most it’s scored since it put 58 against Prairie Heights on Oct. 16, 2015, which ended up being the lone win for the Chargers that season.
The Chargers travel to Churubusco next Friday while the Lakers return home to face Fairfield.
