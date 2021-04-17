KENDALLVILLE — The Westview girls tennis team has four spots finish third or better for a second place finish overall at Saturday’s East Noble Tennis Invite.
Chesteron won in four of the five positions to win the team title with 31 points. Westview scored 24 points for second, tied with the junior varsity team from Penn.
South Adams finished fourth with 22 points, the host Knights came in fifth with 20 points, followed by their JV team in sixth, West Noble in seventh and New Haven in eighth.
The Warriors’ No. 3 singles player Nicole Miller had the highest finish on the team with a second place finish after falling to Chesteron’s Gretta Burke 6-3, 7-6 (6-3) in the championship match. Miller defeated Penn’s Claire Liverett (6-1, 7-5) and East Noble’s Dorothy Tipton (6-4, 6-2) on the way to the final.
Westview’s Paige Riegsecker at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults and the No. 2 doubles team of Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller each placed third in their respective brackets.
East Noble had two positions finish second. Kyndal Mynhier at No. 1 singles beats West Noble’s Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then beat Riegsecker 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals before being defeated by Chesterton’s Milena Veltri 6-1, 6-0 in the title match.
The Knights’ No. 2 doubles pair of Kya Mosley and Endia Simpson battled all the way until the end in their championship match against Penn’s Rylie Basil and Reagan Ludwig. Mosley and Simpson won the first set 7-6 (7-4), then Basil and Ludwig took the next two sets 6-3, 11-9.
Mosley and Simpson beat their junior varsity counterparts Reagon Sexton-Godsey and Angelyn Nguyen in the first round 6-1, 6-2, then defeated South Adams Maggie Nussbaum and Samantha Weigel 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Tipton finished in third place for the Knights.
West Noble’s top position of the day was at No. 1 doubles with Natalie Flores and Isabella Bartlett. The duo finished in fourth place. Their win came over New Haven’s Amy Clark and E’Lia Colin.
