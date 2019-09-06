KENDALLVILLE — The Knights got off to a slow start in the first half, but exploded for 29 points in the second half to defeat an improved Huntington North team 36-20 on Friday night.
Class 4A No. 8 East Noble (3-0, 1-0 NE8) had to take back the lead in the second half for the third time this season, making the final moments interesting before finally pulling through.
“It’s alright. It’s what kids do,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “You come down off the emotional wins against Plymouth and Mishawaka, and you beg them to take their opponent seriously.”
The Vikings (1-2, 0-1) came into Friday night fresh off a 56-0 victory over Jay County last week, and Amstutz knew his team saw the score and may have had an eye on their rival DeKalb next week. The Barons won 29-14 at New Haven, setting up a matchup of unbeatensz next week in Waterloo.
East Noble outgained Huntington North 435-303 on Friday night, but 13 penalties for 95 yards and three turnovers by the Knights kept the game close all night. Their defense did recover two fumbles in the game, including one by Leyth Al-Mohammedawi early in the fourth quarter.
The Knights trailed 14-10 with 3:23 left in the third quarter. Then, Ethan Nickles returned the kickoff to the Huntington North 40-yard line to set up an easy pitch and catch from Bailey Parker to Rowan Zolman for a 32-yard touchdown.
After the fumble recovery by Al-Mohammedawi, Parker hit Brett Christian for two big gains before Jacob VanGorder powered his way into the end zone from the 6-yard line.
“By the scoreboard, it’s a slow start. By how doing the things you’re doing, we’re running our offense full speed. We’re moving the ball,” Amstutz said. “We made some bad mistakes. We threw a couple of errant passes. We put the ball on the ground. We struggled with their passing game.”
The Vikings threw the ball 13 times, and scored two touchdowns through the air. They rushed the ball 66 times for 230 yards.
Huntington North’s Reid Johnson hit Cam McCarver for a 24-yard score to close the gap 23-20 with eight minutes left.
The Knights were a little more balanced on offense, throwing the ball 21 times (10-for-21) for 211 yards and rushing it for 37 attempts for 224 yards. Justin Marcellus finished with 20 carries for 135 yards, his first 100-yard game this season. Parker had 63 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
“He’s a good player, man. We knew he was going to be a good player. We knew we had someone similar to Kaiden (Harshberger) with him,” Amstutz said on Marcellus. “He’s running hard. He’s playing great. We’re really excited about him.”
Amstutz added that having a capable running back like Marcellus helps take the pressure of Parker, who racked up a lot of yardage and a majority of the focus from opposing defenses.
“Bailey didn’t have his best game (Friday),” Amstutz said. “He made some big plays. The touchdown to Brett Christian, he was moving in the progression to his second and third read. It was a phenomenal play by him and a great ball.
“(Parker) has a lot of pressure on himself to do everything these first couple of games, and (Friday), he had some guys step up around him.
Some of those players were from the Knights’ highly-touted sophomore class, including Nick Munson, Zolman and Christian.
Munson had six catches for 88 yards, Christian had three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Zolman had two touchdowns, including a 32-yard catch from Parker and on a fumble recovery, which he took the distance to seal the victory late in the fourth quarter.
“On some of our huge plays, usually it’s your sophomores that are losing a game for you, and tonight it was our sophomores that won a game for us,” Amstutz said. “Nick Munson, Rowan Zolman, Brett Christian. Wow. Unbelievable games those three had.”
Those three had to step as the Knights’ other receiving targets were either out (Hayden Jones) or double teamed all night (Gage Ernsberger). After leading the Knights in receiving last week, Ernsberger registered zero catches on Friday and was only targeted a few times.
For how efficient the Knights’ offense was in the second half, it was a first half to forget.
After the Knights scored on their first possession on an 18-yard touchdown run from Parker, their next five possessions in the first half were: fumble, interception, turnover on downs, interception and punt. To make matters worse in the first half, East Noble committed seven penalties for 50 yards in the first 24 minutes.
The teams traded possessions in the second quarter with three consecutive turnovers on downs.
The Knights begin an important stretch of games, starting next week with a rivalry game at DeKalb, then hosting Leo the following week. But they may have learned their lesson about looking ahead after Friday’s result.
