NAPANEE — Abel Zamarripa took two seconds to process the question. Standing at the midfield of the turf at Wellfield Park, his Chargers having just advanced in the state tournament, there was no question about why his team won this game.
Its defense.
A program much more well known for its offensive aggressiveness rather than its defensive toughness in recent years, Zamarripa said one of the first things he did in his first year as coach of the Chargers was make sure his team was held accountable on that side of the ball.
The results were mixed at times this season, as some players were tasked with playing different roles while others were simply held accountable for their performance.
“It was a shock for them,” Zamarripa said. “They hadn’t been used to that, and there were some growing pains.”
On Saturday, West Noble looked like a complete team as it downed Wawasee, 3-1, in the title game of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional. The Chargers keyed on the Warriors’ best players, holding the team scoreless for more than 74 minutes.
Wawasee senior Chris Pena led his team in goals entering the contest, but never found net against the Chargers. The Warriors’ goal, scored by senior Tony Garcia, just his third goal of the season, came with 5:57 left to play.
“He’s a great player,” Zamarripa said of Pena. “He’s got great speed and is dangerous, so we knew we had to take him away.
"Overall, it was a great defensive performance and we are starting to see all that work pay off on that end.”
West Noble took the lead against the Warriors after scoring two goals in a 40-second span. Nestor Gutierrez notched the initial score with 15:35 left in the first half, with Henry Torres adding the second at the 14:55 mark.
Torres added his second goal of the game in the second half to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead, which they held until the Warriors found the net late.
The win gave the Chargers back-to-back sectional titles with the young core of Torres, Gutierrez, Julio Macias and others leading the charge. The group won the crown as freshmen last year, and doubled down on the feat as sophomores.
Zamarripa said there are some unique characteristics about this group which allow them to succeed so much at such a young age, and are even more dangerous this year.
“When they won last year they were prospects. Now they are complete players,” Zamarripa said. “They are more mature, and they have the right mentality.
“And, also, this group has had the benefit of playing together as a group for a long time. They are close, they’re all friends, and that shows in how they play on the field.”
The Chargers advanced to the regional at Mishawaka Marian with the win. To advance further, Zamarripa said the most important thing will be what happens between his players’ ears.
“You have to have the right mentality,” he said. “At this stage of the tournament, no matter if you’re up one goal, two goals, you can’t have a setback, because the other team can make you go home.
“We have to come out to play minute one.”
