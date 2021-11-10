KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Brayden Risedorph put pen to paper on Wednesday, national signing day, and signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Indiana University.
"It's crazy honestly. It's one of those things that you wanted to do as a kid. It's a big day for every college athlete. To be able finally do it, it's pretty awesome," Risedorph said.
The Hoosier coaching staff made Risedorph's decision pretty easy.
"The coaching staff is ultimately the biggest thing. When I talked to (Indiana head coach Jeff) Mercer, (assistant/pitching coach Dustin) Glant and all of the guys and coaches there, you knew there was something different about them and the way they run things," Risedorph said.
Indiana made the NCAA Tournament three straight seasons from 2017-19 and are coming off a season where they went 26-18.
"If I feel like I'm going to get better anywhere, it's definitely going to be at IU," Risedorph said.
Risedorph will bring a level of toughness to the Hoosiers. He's shown a grittiness on the mound while with East Noble and with his travel teams during the summer.
"Consistency is one of my biggest things. No matter how good my stuff is that day, the main thing is I do whatever I can to get the job done. That's what I think I do best," Risedorph said.
He still has one season left with the Knights, and before he goes to Bloomington, he feels like he needs to improve his off-speed pitches.
"There's still a couple of pitches I'm still working on and developing. Once I get those fine-tuned, I feel like will be my biggest jump," Risedorph said.
Indiana came into Risedorph's radar during this past summer. Before then, he was committed to Parkland Community College, a junior college in Champaign, Illinois, but his stock rose dramatically after competing in the Baseball Factory All-America Game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals in September. A couple of weeks later, he wrapped up his time with the Cincinnati Reds’ scout team in the Perfect Game WWBA World Championships in Jupiter, Florida.
"It was one of my better summers. I made a lot of bigger jumps then, and that's when things started to blow up," Risedorph said.
Those events and his work over the summer drew interest from a lot of high-level college programs, but Indiana was too good to pass up.
"There was a handful of some legit programs, but after talking with Glant and what he's done for the (New York) Yankees organization, that's where I saw myself going," Risedorph said.
As the Knights’ ace during the 2021 season, he went 3-3 with a 2.00 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 35 innings. At the plate, hit .324 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
He plans on majoring in exercise science at Indiana.
