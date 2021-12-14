KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys were energized by forcing turnovers and the three-point shooting of Owen Ritchie and dominated Woodlan 78-38 Tuesday night.
“The energy throughout the program was good, even the guys sitting behind the bench, the JV, the freshman, we even have middle schoolers here. That’s what it’s about and what I love seeing,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said.
Ritchie drained seven three-pointers for 21 points. He hit five in the third quarter to help East Noble (3-3) turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 25-point advantage by the end of the period.
“He’s started to stay after and become a little gym rat for us. That’s exactly why it’s translating. When you get those extra reps in, it translates to the game. I’m proud of that kid,” Durnell said.
Chris Hood and Spencer Denton each had 13 points and the Kline brothers, Avery and Hunter each had nine.
The Knights held Woodlan’s leading scorer Joe Reidy, who was averaging 25 points per game coming into Tuesday’s game, to just 14 points.
“We wanted to show lots of defenses tonight, lots of traps and pressure defenses to force the ball out of his hands and make other guys beat us. The guys executed really well,” Durnell said.
A three from Max Bender, who guarded Reidy for most of the evening, started a 9-2 run to end the first quarter and put East Noble up 14-13.
Reidy picked up his second foul with 3:41 left in the second quarter and the Knights took advantage going on a 14-5 run to end the first half.
Hunter Kline scored seven points during the run, including a three-pointer from the top of the key to beat the clock and give East Noble a 33-21 lead. Denton contributed the other seven points of the run.
After Keegan Foster hit a floater to start the second half, Ritchie caught fire from deep. The junior guard hit three straight in a span of two minutes, then Bender stole the ball from Reidy and went all the way in for the lay-up to make it a 20-point game.
Ritchie drilled another three moments later to start an 8-0 run that included a triple from Avery Kline. All together East Noble hit 11 three-pointers in the victory.
Ritchie hit one more for good measure to open the fourth quarter, which sparked another string of points by the Knights. Denton capped off the 11-0 run to open the period, and Kline put the exclamation point on the evening with a transition dunk to put East Noble up by 40.
The Knights are back at home on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The Columbia City Eagles come to Kendallville first for both teams’ Northeast 8 Conference opener, then Concord makes the trip for an afternoon contest the following day.
