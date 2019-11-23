Prep Girls Basketball Knights, Warriors win
East Noble and Westview both won on the road Saturday night.
The Knights defeated Fort Wayne North Side 78-47 while the Warriors got past Elkhart Memorial 44-42 for their first victory of the season. Westview is 1-5.
East Noble (2-3) led 31-23 at the half, then scored 29 points in the third quarter.
North Side is 0-4. Elkhart Memorial is 1-4.
Youth Gymnastics Pair competes in Princess Classic meet
ANGOLA — Two area girls took part in sixth annual Princess Classic meet held at Central Gym on Nov. 16 and last Sunday. The meet was hosted by Angola gym Tri-State Gymnastics.
In Level 2, Howe’s Kylie Phillips tied for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.1. She was fifth on vault with 9.025 and scored 35.15 all-around. She also scored 8.825 on the balance beam and 8.2 on the uneven bars.
In Xcel Bronze, Kendallville’s Emerson Oburn tied for third on the beam (8.85), tied for fourth on the floor (8.75), and placed sixth on bars (9.075). She scored 34.825 all-around, and that also included 8.15 on vault.
College Basketball Trine men win home opener over Muskingum
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team won its home opener at MTI Center Saturday afternoon, defeating Muskingum, Ohio, 95-73.
The Thunder (2-2) shot 50% from the field (35-70) and had six guys score in double figures. Jake Daniels had 23 points and four rebounds to lead Trine.
Mitchell Geller had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. Langston Johnson had 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. Marcus Winters, Bryce Williams and East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 10 points apiece. Winters also had six boards and five assists.
Marcus Dempsey had 39 points and five assists for Muskingum.
College Wrestling Trine defeats Ancilla
ANGOLA — Trine University defeated Ancilla 45-5 on Saturday.
Owen Conklin (165 pounds), Nick Miller (174) and Luke Carver (197) had pins for the Thunder. Prairie Heights graduate Riley Rasler won by technical fall 18-0 in three minutes at 157 over Ryan Perez.
College Football Cougars’ season ends
COLUMBIA, Ky. — Saint Francis’ season ended with a 30-26 loss to Lindsey Wilson, Kentucky, in a first-round game of the NAIA playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) scored two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes, 39 seconds to knock out the Cougars (7-3). A six-yard touchdown run by Cameron Dukes with 47 seconds left was the game-winning score.
Lakeland High graduate Eli Wallace had 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for USF. Former Eastside standout P.J. Dean had 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Former East Noble Knight Dylan Hunley caught a pass for six yards.
East Noble graduates Andrew McCormick and Cade Erwin contributed to the Cougars on defense. McCormick made three solo tackles and broke up a pass. Erwin had an assisted tackle.
