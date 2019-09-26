And Ken Fillmore
The back half of the regular season schedule won’t be an easy road to navigate for a few of our area teams. For a couple of them, it starts tonight. The key will be to not overlook certain opponents and focus on what’s in front of them.
Here’s a look at this week’s slate of area contests.
East Noble at Norwell
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: The Courtyard, Ossian.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 4A No. 5 Knights 5-0, 3-0 Northeast 8; Norwell 3-2, 1-2 NE8.
Last meeting: East Noble defeated Norwell 36-22 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Last week: East Noble beat down Leo 35-7 while Norwell lost at New Haven 35-10.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Jr. LB-P Cole Shupbach, Jr. RB-LB Jacob VanGorder, Sr. DL Trey Ritchie, Sr. DL Caden Conley. Norwell — Jr. RB-LB Max Ringger, Jr. QB-DB Eli Riley, Jr. WR-LB Isaiah Brege, Jr. LB Joel Rinkenberger, So. OL-DL Zach Christiansen.
Outlook: East Noble might be catching Norwell at the right time. The Knights of Ossian gave up a season-high 35 points at New Haven last week. Before that thrashing against the Bulldogs, Norwell had only given up 10 total points in its first four games. What defense will be standing in the way of East Noble on Friday night, the one that gave 10 points in the first four weeks or the one that gave up 35 points to New Haven?
Despite the loss last week, Norwell still has the best defense statistically in the conference. It will try to hold down the best offense in the conference in East Noble. The Noble County Knights are averaging over 400 yards of offense per game while Norwell is only giving up 160 yards per contest.
What has slowly improved over the course of the season is East Noble’s defense. The unit will be tasked with stopping Riley and Ringger. The duo has combined for 668 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and Riley has been a competent thrower with a completion rate of 50 percent for 428 yards.
West Noble at Garrett
Radio: wawk.com
Where: Memorial Field, Garrett.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 3A No. 12 Chargers 5-0, 2-0 NECC Big; Garrett 2-3, 1-0 NECC Big.
Last meeting: West Noble won at home 35-15 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Last week: The Chargers defeated Fairfield 38-6 while the Railroaders lost to rival Eastside 28-8.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB/DB Josh Gross, So. RB-LB Braxton Pruitt, So. K Julio Macias. Garrett — Sr. QB Levi Follett, Sr. RB-LB Clayton Fielden, Jr. RB-LB Seth Van Wagner, Sr. WR-DB Kraig Smith, Sr. OL-DL Cole Bergman, Sr. OL-DL Nolan Hathaway.
Outlook: The Chargers have been on a path of destruction this season and they would give themselves a big advantage in winning the NECC Big School Division for the first time since 2014 with a win today over Garrett.
By the numbers, West Noble has the advantage when it has the ball. Garrett’s defense has given up 325 yards or more of total offense in four consecutive games. With the weapons that the Chargers have in Pruitt, Gross and Raven Slone, they should be able to move the ball against the Railroaders.
The Chargers’ ability to stop the run will be key against Garrett’s offense. The Railroaders have multiple running backs they can use and most of them have been productive. As team, Garrett’s yards per carry is 5.3.
Central Noble at Lakeland
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), wawk.com.
Where: Laker Field, LaGrange.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Central Noble 1-4, 1-1 NECC Small, Lakers 1-4, 0-2 NECC Big.
Last meeting: The Cougars outlasted the Lakers at home in double overtime 48-41 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Last week: Central Noble lost at Fremont 20-17 while Lakeland lost at Angola 35-12.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB Trey Hearld, Sr. WR Chase Weber, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. TE-DL Darin Jackson, Jr. LB Dylan Henderson. Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Jr. FB-LB Bryce Alleshouse, Sr. LB Nathan Grossman.
Outlook: Both the Cougars and Lakers have struggled to consistently score points this season. The Cougars’ defense has been stingier than Lakeland’s and could be the difference in this one.
With both of these teams being evenly matched, another tightly-contested game could be in store. In last year’s double-overtime thriller, both teams moved the ball and were able to trade touchdowns. This year’s game might be different with teams trading three-and-outs, instead of touchdowns.
Lakeland’s offense relies on Holbrook and Isaacs for most of its production, and Bollinger is the main producer on offense for Central Noble. Whichever playmaker can get loose for big plays, will give his team the best chance to win.
Fremont at Churubusco
Video: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook.
Where: Churubusco High School.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Fremont 3-2, 1-0 NECC Small; Class 1A No. 9 Churubusco 4-1, 1-1 NECC Small.
Last meeting: Churubusco won 36-8 in Fremont on Sept. 21, 2018.
Last week: Fremont won 20-17 at home against Central Noble while Churubusco won 44-19 at Prairie Heights.
Players to watch: Fremont —Jr. QB-WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB-LB Karson Meeks, Jr. WR-LB Kaleb Gannon, So. RB-DB-QB Gabel Pentecost, Jr. DB Carson Flynn. Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel.
Outlook: It’s Churubusco’s homecoming game, but the home team will need to look past all the pomp and circumstance and focus on the task at hand. Fremont should have the full attention of the boys from Turtle Town, especially after what happened last year in Fremont.
It was an 8-8 tie at half last year at Max Mitchell Sports Complex. Fremont made some plays and more than held its own physically with Churubusco in the first 24 minutes.
The Steuben County Eagles now have some momentum going for them after a come-from-behind victory over the Cougars last Friday. CN has struggled significantly on offense, but you can justifiably call it Fremont’s best win of the season.
The last time Fremont has won at least three games in a season was 2012. This is Fremont’s best start through five games since going 4-1 in 1998.
Colclasure makes things go for Fremont. He has 10 touchdowns, eight rushing and two receiving. He has rushed for 369 yards at nine yards per carry, and caught six passes for 121 yards. He has completed 49 percent of his passes (27-55) for 225 yards. But he had six interceptions and no touchdown passes.
Eastside at Prairie Heights
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Eastside 3-2, 1-0 NECC Small; Prairie Heights 1-4, 0-2 NECC Small.
Last meeting: The Blazers won at home 38-13 on Sept. 21, 2018.
Last week: The Blazers won at home over Garrett 28-8 while the Panthers lost at home to Churubusco 44-19.
Players to watch: Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matt Firestine, Sr. LB Carson Evers, Jr. WR-S Lane Burns, Sr. OL-DL Chase Leeper, Sr. OL-LB Troy Kessler. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, So. LB-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. LB-RB Zach Wiseman.
Outlook: The schedule is getting tougher on the Panthers. They go from the frying pan in an angry Churubusco squad to the fire with a blazing-hot Eastside team.
The Blazers were very opportunistic in making a major statement at Churubusco two weeks ago, then stood up and slowed down Garrett last week while overcoming a couple of turnovers and a lot of penalties.
On the other side, Heights was overwhelmed last week, trailing 44-0 early in the third quarter.
