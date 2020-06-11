LIGONIER — West Noble’s Shayne Tierney committed to wrestle at Marian University on Thursday, June 4.
He chose to compete for the Knights because of the facilities and what he thinks they can do to help him become a better wrestler.
“They have some of the best facilities around,” he said. “I thought it would give me the best opportunity to maximize my potential.”
The former Charger is very passionate about wrestling, and he thinks that can take him a long way with Marian.
“I think I’ll be able to fit in by just working hard and being passionate about wrestling. I think it’ll all work out,” Tierney said.
Wrestling in college was a goal for Tierney initially when he entered high school. Then, the dream faded for a couple of years. But after this past season, he thought he had more to give to the sport.
“I thought that I was done wrestling. I thought I would be ready to be done. Then, when I was actually done, I knew I wasn’t ready to be done. I can do better things. I can help inspire more people by wrestling,” Tierney said. “At the end of my senior year, a lot of people were telling me that I inspired them, my teammates and other people. I just thought I could do more of that.”
He hopes to continue to inspire others while with the Knights.
“I’m hoping to become the best wrestler and best person that I can be there,” Tierney said. “Hopefully, if I can inspire people by doing well and the team can do well, too.”
Tierney wrapped up his Charger career by making the KPC Media Group All-Area team, and he earned it after being the runner-up at 160 pounds in the NECC Tournament and Westview Sectional. Tierney was fourth at the regional and lost his first-round match at semi-state. He finished with a 26-8 record.
The sport he’s so passionate about has done a lot for him away from the mat.
“It’s made me into a better person, a better leader and made me more mentally tough,” Tierney said.
Tierney plans on studying business while at Marian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.