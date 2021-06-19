INDIANAPOLIS — Lakeland’s Keirstin Roose and Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted played in the Indiana All-Star Classic for softball sponsored by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Saturday afternoon at Decatur Central High School.
The event was shortened to one nine-inning game after rain forced a three-hour delay to the start of the event. The South rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the North 4-3.
Indianapolis Trinity Lutheran’s Genesis Munoz had a two-run single for the South to tie the game at 3. Tecumseh’s Reagan Hight singled home what turned out to be the game-winning run. Munoz was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The North scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning. Leo’s Simia Spahiev singled home a run in the seventh inning to put the North stars up 3-1.
Roose, who will play softball at NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina, played the entire game at shortstop and had three plate appearances. She was 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch.
Hosted played in center field for roughly half of the game and went 0-for-2 at the plate. She said she played well in the outfield in communication with KPC Media Group sports writer Brice Vance after the game Saturday afternoon.
“It was a great experience and an amazing honor,” Hosted said in a text. “Having the opportunity to make new friends and meet amazing female athletes was an unmeasurable experience.
“Being able to compete in a high-level game with high-level athletes was something that I will cherish forever.”
After the sixth inning, Miss Softball was announced. That went to Lake Central’s Peyton Pepkowski and she wore the No. 1 jersey for the final three innings of the all-star game. Roose was one of five finalists for the award.
