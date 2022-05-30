EMMA — The Warriors were in the same situation two weeks prior, but this time they couldn't finish the comeback.
Fairfield led 6-0 going into the final inning during Monday's Class 2A Westview Sectional championship, and Westview (15-9) scored three runs and had the game-winning run at the plate.
Junior ace Alec Hershberger got his 16th strikeout of the day to end the Warrior rally and give the Falcons (19-6) their first sectional title since 2010.
On May 17, Westview scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh against Fairfield to force extra innings. The Warriors ended up winning that day 9-8 on a walk-off.
"A 6-0 hole with that kind of arm on the mound, we're just fortunate that 13 days ago we were there, so they fought and got three," Westview coach Jason Rahn said. "I couldn't be more proud of our guys. We're young and thought we could do it this year but knew it wasn't going to be easy."
The Warriors were the away team on Monday and started the top of the seventh with a hit by pitch from Hershberger. Bucky Lehman came up next and drilled a no-doubter to left-center to get his team on the board.
A single by Gavin Engle and another hit by pitch put two more on. Engle was picked off by Fairfield catcher Michael Slabaugh, who finished with three assists in the win. He fielded a bunt earlier in the game and threw a Westview runner out at third, and he picked off another runner at first.
"He's a great, active catcher. We just have to be more mindful of that," Rahn said. "It definitely helped them. They just got two or three outs because of having him back there behind the dish."
Matty Mortrud singled to left to put another Westview runner on then Micah Miller punched a single up the middle to score Jayce Brandenberger and cut the lead in half, 6-3.
Mason Wire drew a hard-earned walk to load the bases, then Alec Titus fouled off three pitches before Hershberger got him swinging to end the game.
"We needed more at-bats like that during the game. We had an approach and a game plan. We didn't execute very well early," Rahn said.
Hershberger pitched a complete game and finished with 16 strikeouts and a walk.
Miller started on the mound for Westview and went four innings, allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Wire tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed an unearned run.
The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning on a two-run homer from Owen Miller. From there, the Falcons scored one run each in four of their next five at-bats.
The mistakes made in the field by Westview weren't big but Fairfield executed by putting the ball in play and made the Warriors make plays.
Fairfield extended its lead to 3-0 after Slabaugh, who doubled to start the third, scored after a pop up was ruled an out by the infield fly rule landed just beyond the infield dirt. Slabaugh scored from third base before a rundown caught a Falcon runner going from second to third.
In the fourth, Luke Mast made it a 4-0 game with an RBI single to score Casey Murray, who tripled to center. Murray brought home the fifth run of the game on a bases-loaded ground out to third that brought home Landon Miller.
Slabaugh increased the margin to 6-0 on a sacrifice fly that pushed Dylan Weaver home in the bottom of the sixth. Slabaugh finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Mortrud finished 2-for-4 for the Warriors, and Miller was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
