KENDALLVILLE — For the last three years, every football team in the Northeast 8 Conference has been waiting for East Noble to take a step back.
The Knights have won three straight conference titles and made their first run to the Class 4A State Finals in 16 years. A big reason why they made it down to Lucas Oil Stadium this season was because of its senior class and the talent it had across the board.
The 2019 East Noble football team had 19 seniors on it, and just about all of them made an impact on the run to state.
Senior quarterback Bailey Parker played behind an offensive line that had four seniors on it — Parker Higginbotham, Noah Schooley, Alex Manns and Donald Miller. Parker’s main two targets this season were also seniors, Hayden Jones and Gage Ernsberger.
On defense, Parker, Jones and Ernsberger played together in the secondary along with classmate Brooks Miller. Along the defensive line were Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, Trey Ritchie, Noah Zabolotney and Caden Conley — all seniors.
And the Knights’ place kicker was another senior in Joe Painter.
Losing such a large senior class would leave some to believe that the cupboard would be bare going into the 2020 season. But that’s not how East Noble operates or how coach Luke Amstutz feels. He always thinks he has a team that has a chance to do something special every season.
Before the Class 4A State Championship, Amstutz said, “I feel like we have a team that has a chance that almost every year, and if you can get the pieces put right and you can get some of those cards to fall right, anything can happen. I want these kids to believe every year that can happen.”
In the Knights’ two previous state runs, 2000 and 2003, those teams were very senior heavy, similarly to this year’s team. After the win in 2000, East Noble finished 1-9 the following year. After 2003, the Knights went unbeaten during the regular season before falling in the sectional semifinals.
East Noble would take what happened in 2004 rather than 2001. The Knights could fall somewhere in the middle. They do have underclassmen who have made their mark on this season’s team.
Junior running back Justin Marcellus, who injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, was a 1,000-yard rusher.
Young receiving targets, sophomores Nick Munson, Rowan Zolman and Brett Christian all turned into viable options for Parker in 2019. The trio combined for 95 catches, 1,110 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
The question everybody will be asking during the offseason is: Who will be throwing to those guys next fall?
The answer is sophomore Dalton Stinson.
Stinson quarterbacked the East Noble Middle School team during his younger years and was also the signal caller for a 13- and 14-year-old flag football team that represented the state and the Indianapolis Colts in a tournament at the NFL Pro Bowl in 2018.
Since coming to the high school level, he’s been learning behind Parker in back-to-back successful seasons for the Knights.
Amstutz is confident Stinson can get the job done, and he should be. Amstutz has shown the ability to produce good quarterbacks during his time at East Noble, including Parker, Andrew McCormick and Bryce Wolfe.
Defensively, Jacob VanGorder and Cole Schupbach, both juniors, each had over 100 tackles from their respective linebacker spots. Zolman also had 83 tackles and five interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
The Knights have established pieces in certain spots. It’s just filling in the gaps to ensure that their dominant run in the Northeast 8 continues and possibly make another deep run in the postseason.
