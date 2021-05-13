CHURUBUSCO — Westview tried multiple times throughout Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference baseball game to take the lead away from Churubusco, but the Eagles responded every time for a 13-6 win.
“We’ve been doing that a lot all year. Our pitching hasn’t always been there, but our offense seems to always battle back and keep us close. Today, we just maintained that lead throughout,” Churubusco coach Jordan Turner said.
The Eagles started the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Brayten Gordon scored after the Warriors committed two errors on the same play, then Keenan Hendricks plated Evan Snyder with a line drive single to center.
Westview answered in the top of the third. Matt Mortrud and Brandon Lehman hit back-to-back singles to start the frame before Kylen Bender hit into a fielder’s choice to bring home Mortrud.
Churubusco also had back-to-back hits to start the bottom of inning, but it got two straight doubles form Seth Abel and Hendricks. The two traded places on Hendricks’ double to the gap in right. Then, Kyle Brandt sliced a double down the right-field line to push Hendricks across to make it a 4-1 game.
Once again, the Warriors answered after the Eagles put some runs on the board. In the top of the fifth, Lehman singled to left to bring around Mortrud for his second run of the game.
However, Churubusco responded by extending the lead back to three, 5-2, in the bottom of the frame. Abel drove the ball to deep in the gap to left, which was enough for Snyder to score all the way from first. Then, on a ground ball back to pitcher Abel was almost caught too far off the bag, but he was able to slide into home safely after a quick rundown.
Wyatt Marks continued to increase the ‘Busco lead to 7-2 with a single through the left side to score Hendricks from third. A Westview error scored Marks to make it 8-2.
But Mortrud and Lehman weren’t done in the sixth. After Westview loaded the bases with two outs, Mortrud had a pop up land in the infield to score a run, then Lehman drilled a double off the left-field wall to empty the bases and cut the lead to 8-6.
“We took awhile to adjust to slower pitching. We took too long tonight in my opinion. Those two adapted quicker, so I’m glad for that,” Westview head coach Jason Rahn said.
Blake Shepler was the pitcher the Warriors struggled to adjust to on Thursday. He went seven innings for the Eagles, allowed six runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout.
“We’re kind of looking for who is going to be our number one. We got a lot of guys that are throwing well. That’s our first complete game we’ve gotten out of a pitcher. He doesn’t throw hard, he’s not going to strike a lot of guys out, but he’s going to locate and get guys out in front,” Turner said.
Nevertheless, Churubusco kept on scoring to put the lead further out of reach. Abel hit a his third double off the chalk behind third base to score Cal Ostrowski and Snyder, then he score on a wild pitch for the 11-6 advantage.
Blake Bear added to the lead with an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly by Gordon put the Eagles up 13-6.
Churubusco travels to South Adams Saturday for a doubleheader, and Westview will play in the Culver Invitational Saturday.
