ALBION — On a night when he wasn’t at his best, Central Noble boys basketball standout Connor Essegian managed to become the best.
Essegian scored a game-high 27 points — and became the Northeast Corner Conference’s top scorer ever — in a 71-41 victory over Bethany Christian Monday night in Albion.
The win improved the Cougars to 17-1 on the season. Central Noble is scheduled to host Prairie Heights (9-6) on Thursday.
Bethany Christian dropped to 8-9 on the season.
Along with Essegian’s 27 points and seven rebounds, the Cougars also got 18 points — including a quartet of dunks — eight rebounds and two blocks from senior Logan Gard. Junior Connor Lemmon chipped in with 12 points. Senior Ryan Schroeder added six points.
Bethany Christian was led by senior Beck Willems’ 24 points and eight rebounds.
Central Noble outrebounded Bethany Christian 31-16. The Bruins had 19 turnovers, Central Noble finished with 11 miscues.
Essegian broke Westview star Charlie Yoder’s all-time scoring mark with approximately 5:30 to play in the game on a free throw. He finished the game shooting 9-for-17 from the floor and 7-for-9 from the free throw line.
But Essegian did not hit a three-pointer in the first three quarters, starting the game 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“I don’t know the shots he missed were bad shots,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “He’s not going to keep missing.”
After setting the conference scoring mark, Essegian hit three-pointers on two consecutive possessions and then followed it up with a dunk.
The Cougars were strong out of the gate Monday, taking as 12-2 lead on a Gard dunk, but bogged down from there.
The Bruins outscored the Cougars 10-2 in the final 3:06 of the first quarter and only trailed 14-12 at the first break.
Bethany Christian was within 19-18 at the 4:30 mark of the second quarter before the Cougars ended the period on a 10-2 run to take a 29-20 lead into halftime.
The Cougars had eight turnovers in the first half and shot 43.5% from the floor.
“We had too many turnovers in the first half,” Bodey said. “We had an eight-minute lull.”
In the second half, Central Noble did not commit a turnover until the fourth quarter and shot 64% from the floor.
For the game, Bethany Christian shot 40.6% from the field.
After only scoring 29 points in the first half, the Cougars put up 23 in the third quarter. Included in that total were eight from Gard and Essegian.
Central Noble led 52-33 at the end of three.
Essegian had 18 second half points.
Essegian was also named a Top Nominee in District 1 for last week's Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award.
