LAGRANGE — With sectionals quickly approaching for gymnastics this weekend, Lakeland and West Noble had one final regular season meet with each other Monday night to prepare.
The Lakers came away winners in their last home meet of the season, defeating the short-handed Chargers 88.7-59.8.
“We had some bumps and we definitely have some smoothing out to do this week on routines,” Lakers coach Sherill Habedank said. “We’re still trying to clean up execution and it’s been kind of our little nemesis all year trying to clean up the little things. They’re trying to rise to the challenge and have been improving each time and that’s what we’ve asked them to do.”
Junior Emma Schiffli won the all-around for the Lakers, scoring a total of 33.025 and taking the top spot in every event.
She scored 8.65 on the vault, 7.925 on bars, 7.9 on the balance beam and 8.55 on the floor.
“She’s been doing great this year,” Habedank said. “She’s really taken an initiative in taking on a higher skilled and more difficult vault, and she’s also increased beam with throwing her back salto. She has been really focused to try and increase her level of difficulty and she gets really hard on herself, but she’s been doing well.”
Sophomores Alayna Rasler (27.675) and Scotlyn Gayheart (26.475) were second and third in the all-around for Lakeland, with Rasler’s top finishes being second on bars (6.375) and beam (6.975) and Gayheart earning second on vault (8.1) and third on beam (6.925).
Lakeland swept the top five spots in vault and the top three spots in every event except for floor. Sophomore Kammy Ritchie and freshman Hannah Barrick added top three finishes, with Ritchie earning third on bars (4.775) and second on floor (7.675) and Barrick placing third on vault (8).
“From the beginning to now, the thing I would say sticks out the most is that they have become more assertive, more goal-oriented and more eager in wanting to increase their skills,” Habedank said. “I really like seeing that eagerness, assertiveness and just the ambition to want more than what it was in the beginning. I think that’s really grown and I’ve been really happy to see that.”
The top finisher for the Chargers was senior Nellie Herrera, who was fourth in the all-around (25.65), with a third place on floor (6.925) and a pair of fourths on bars (4.725) and beam (6.6).
“I feel like we did really well tonight considering everything that we’ve been through the last few weeks,” Chargers coach Stacey Lang said. “I’m happy with the girls for stepping up and doing things that they’re not real confident in doing, but have worked really hard to pick up the slack to come out and do it during competition.”
Sophomore Leah Kathary added a fifth-place finish for West Noble on the beam (6.1), and sophomore Phebie Bench was sixth on bars (4.55).
Kathary, who typically competes in the all-around for the Chargers, only competed on beam due to injury, and sophomore Ariana Eicher is out for the season with multiple torn ligaments in her elbow, according to Lang.
The Lakers and Chargers will compete in the Wawasee Sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday, with both teams heading into it with different goals in mind.
“I’ll be happy if we can continue to score like we have over the last couple of weeks and make it through the sectional injury-free,” Lang said.
Habedank said, “Saturday, we want to finish well and just want to hit that peak right when we can and finish with our best team score of the season. Emma’s got a good shot of placing in all-around, and so we just have to keep her kind of in her lane and not that worried about everybody else.”
In other area gymnastics action Monday night, Homestead defeated East Noble in Kendallville 111.8-101.675.
West Noble 63.75, Warsaw 58.35,
Morgan Township 34.95, NorthWood 29.65
At the Whitman Building in Warsaw Thursday, the Chargers defeated the Tigers.
Warsaw only had two gymnasts. Morgan Township’s lone gymnast Kaitlyn Whitaker was all-around medalist with 34.95 and was first on every apparatus. NorthWood’s lone gymnast Emilee Conrad was second on vault, floor exercise and all-around.
For West Noble, Herrera was third on the beam (6.35), fourth on vault (8.05), fifth on floor (7.75) and fifth all-around (26.375). Kathary was fourth on beam with 6.25, and Bench was fifth on vault with 7.
Lakeland 88.7, West Noble 59.8
Vault: Lakeland 24.750, West Noble 14.400
1. Emma Schiffli, LL, 8.650. 2. Scotlyn Gayheart, LL, 8.100. 3. Hannah Barrick, LL, 8.000. 4. Alayna Rasler, LL, 7.750. 5. Emilie Riehl, LL, 7.700. 6. Nellie Herrera, WN, 7.400. 7. Phebie Bench, WN, 7.000.
Bars: Lakeland 19.075, West Noble 11.075
1. Schiffli, LL, 7.925. 2. Rasler, LL, 6.375. 3. Kammy Ritchie, LL, 4.775. 4. Herrera, WN, 4.725. 5. Gayheart, LL, 4.700. 6. Bench, WN, 4.550. 7. Riehl, LL, 4.225. 8. Isabella Bartlett, WN, 1.800.
Beam: Lakeland 21.800, West Noble 17.650
1. Schiffli, LL, 7.900. 2. Rasler, LL, 6.975. 3. Gayheart, LL, 6.925. 4. Herrera, WN, 6.600. 5. Leah Kathary, WN, 6.100. 6. Riehl, LL, 5.725. 7. Ritchie, LL, 5.650. 8. Bench, WN, 4.950. 9. Bartlett, WN, 4.650. 10. Bella Barnes, WN, 4.625.
Floor: Lakeland 23.075, West Noble 16.675
1. Schiffli, LL, 8.550. 2. Ritchie, LL, 7.675. 3. Herrera, WN, 6.925. 4. Gayheart, LL, 6.850. 5. Riehl, LL, 6.700. 6. Rasler, LL, 6.575. 7. Bench, WN, 4.900. 8. Bartlett, WN, 4.850. 9. Barnes, WN, 4.150.
All-Around: 1. Schiffli, LL, 33.025. 2. Rasler, LL, 27.675. 3. Gayheart, LL, 26.475. 4. Herrera, WN, 25.650. 5. Riehl, LL, 24.350. 6. Bench, WN, 21.400.
Vault JV: 1. Ritchie, LL, 7.750. 2. Miranda Root, LL, 7.450.
Bars JV: 1. Root, LL, 5.45. 2. Barrick, LL, 4.6.
Beam JV: 1. Root, LL, 6.200. 2. Barrick, LL, 4.850.
Floor JV: 1. Barrick, LL, 5.375. 2. Root, LL, 4.925.
All-Around JV: 1. Root, LL, 24.025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.