ALBION — On Thursday night, the Lakeland and Central Noble volleyball teams, coaches and fans traded in their Columbia blue and red, and burgundy and white for purple.
Both teams wore purple t-shirts during pregame warmups and majority of the fans that were in attendance wore the same shirts. The t-shirts, that had a purple ribbon design and the phrase of “No one fights alone!” were in support of Tony Forker, who is the father of Kenna (Forker) Pulver, a Central Noble assistant volleyball coach, and has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Forker’s other three children Kane, Kole and Katie were also in attendance.
Approximately $6,000 was raised to help pay for Forker’s chemotherapy treatments. The money was raised from the shirts, a silent auction and a bake sale.
Central Noble (17-3, 6-1 NECC) won the match in three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 over Lakeland (10-11, 2-5).
“I think they did really well,” Cougar coach Laura Scott said. “We didn’t make a lot of unforced errors. We serve received well, we played defense well and we were really smart on our offense. Just pretty consistent, focused volleyball for us.”
The two teams traded kills early on, including one from Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough, which gave her 1,000th career kill.
“She’s very good,” Scott said on Hartsough. “You have to give her props for what she is. A hitter like her is going to get kills. You have to expect that. We just tried to be in the best position that we could be to get some of her hits, and I think that we did that.
“She had some great hits, but we also played what I thought was pretty good defense against her. We also tried to eliminate her as much as we could by forcing the ball somewhere else.”
The junior had six kills in the first set and the second set each.
The Cougars took advantage of some errors by the Lakers and grew their lead in the first set to 13-8 after kill from Katelyn Ayres.
Lakeland went back-and-forth with kills and errors for the next handful of points to keep the margin the same. Then, a streak of errors by the Cougars brought the Lakers within striking distance at 20-19. However, Lakeland went on a run off consecutive errors and lost the first set.
Bridgette Gray scored a block between two kills to give Central Noble an early lead in the second set. Gray’s ability to get her team on a run while behind the service line proved to be a difference maker.
“I think she was just really focused on making her serves. She has really good placement,” Scott said.
Back-to-back kills by Ayres pushed the lead to 10-5 in the second set. Lakeland couldn’t close the gap the rest of the way. The Cougars led by as many as nine points after a couple more kills from Ayres.
Central Noble looked be on its way to another quick set in the third, leading 8-5 with a kill from Sam Brumbaugh. But the Lakers rallied back with kills from Hartsough, Kylie Bowling and one from Jennifer West that gave the visitors their first lead since 2-1 in the second set.
The Cougars took back control and the lead for good after a kills from Emma Marker, then an ace from Lydia Andrews. A few more errors by the Lakers end the set and the match.
Prairie Heights 3,
Fremont 0
In Fremont, the Panthers (10-9, 4-3 NECC) swept the Eagles 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 in an NECC match on Thursday.
Fremont (5-14, 1-7) was led by Maddie Beeman and Emily Behrman each with eight kills.
Fairfield 3, West Noble 0
In Benton, the Falcons (11-6, 6-2 NECC) defeated the Chargers (3-16, 1-7) in three sets 25-11, 25-19, 25-10.
Fairfield won the junior varsity match in two sets.
Churubusco 3,
Canterbury 0
In Churubusco, the Eagles earned a sweep over the Cavaliers. The win improved the Eagles record to 11-9.
