EMMA — Westview senior and baseball player Bucky Lehman signed Friday afternoon to continue his playing career post-high school at Ivy Tech next season.
He will be a member of the last team for the Titans as the board of trustees voted last month to cut the baseball team after the 2023 season due to lack of funding.
Despite knowing he'll only be there a year, Lehman is nevertheless excited just to be a part of the team.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity after not really being active in the recruiting for very long,” he said. “I had no idea what I was getting into, but I was very glad I am getting a chance to play for Ivy Tech.”
Lehman, who is currently in his final season with the Warriors, has three hits in 10 games this season, with one of them being a home run. Defensively, he has played right field in every game and pitched in two games.
He said what he liked about the Titans program was the promise of development, for originally two years, that could lead him to play for a bigger school or another school around Ivy Tech that they were confident in the program being a good fit for Lehman.
“No matter if its JUCO, NAIA, DI or DII,” Lehman said, “It is my hope that I go and play for another school. If that's the opportunity I get, I want the chance to expand and grow and become the best player and person I can in my academic career.”
Due to his background in the field, Lehman will be studying agriculture, before planning to transfer his credits to a four-year school.
“My mom works in agriculture every day, and that's just what I've grown into since I was younger and it's what I've always enjoyed” he said.
“Not that I can even begin to know about [mechanical engineering] now, but I like math and science enough and learning how stuff works,” he said. “That’s the main reason.”
Support from his parents, Melissa and Gerald Lehman, has helped Bucky throughout the process, both academically and athletically.
“My mom was the one that helped me understand the academic side,” Bucky said. “And my dad has pushed me to be more active in working with the college and getting around to introducing myself and learning how to coordinate with my coaches.”
Melissa said that playing baseball at the college level has been a goal for Bucky ever since he was a young child.
“It's very exciting,” Melissa said. “He's played baseball ever since he was five, including travel ball. This is the sport that he's put the extra time and investment in, so it's rewarding to see him move on and play in college.”
