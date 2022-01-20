After a week off from picks because of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, the KPC Sports staff and I can get back to picking some games.
They probably would have picked a lot of incorrect winners in the tournament anyways, because look who is at the of the standings. Me! (Also, Ken Fillmore and Evan Weaver, but they aren't important as this beautiful bovine.)
I'll be all alone at the top after this week's picks.
1. Eastside girls over Central Noble
It'll be a low-scoring contest, which favors the Blazers.
2. Garrett girls over West Noble
The Railroaders are tuning up for the postseason now.
3. Columbia City girls over DeKalb
The Eagles aren't very happy after losing their first conference game. Now, they're on a path of destruction and the Barons are in the way.
4. Fremont boys over West Noble
My favorite matchup of the week. Too many scorers for the Eagles.
5. Westview boys over Fairfield
The Warriors are struggling, but nothing like a good rivalry game to get back on track.
6. Central Noble boys over Eastside
It'll be closer than last Saturday's NECC title game, and Connor Essegian and Logan Gard are going to try and throw down as many dunks as possible.
7. Angola boys over Churubusco
The Hornets keep the Eagles in search of their first win.
8. Prairie Heights girls over Fremont
Was nearly my upset pick of the week, but the Panthers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions.
9. Blackhawk Christian girls over Lakewood Park
The Panthers will make it close but will come up short in the end.
10. DeKalb boys over Columbia City
An upset in terms of records, but the NE8 is solid top to bottom.
Standings
Hannah Holstein 27-12
Ken Fillmore 27-12
Evan Weaver 27-12
Brice Vance 26-13
Jeff Jones 25-14
Mark Murdock 25-14
Murdock's Picks
1. Eastside
2. Garrett
3. DeKalb
4. West Noble
5. Fairfield
6. Central Noble
7. Churubusco
8. Fremont
9. Blackhawk
10. DeKalb
Fillmore's Picks
1. Eastside
2. Garrett
3. Columbia City
4. Fremont
5. Fairfield
6. Central Noble
7. Angola
8. Prairie Heights
9. Blackhawk
10. Columbia City
Jones' Picks
1. Eastside
2. Garrett
3. Columbia City
4. Fremont
5. Fairfield
6. Central Noble
7. Angola
8. Prairie Heights
9. Blackhawk Christian
10. Columbia City
Vance's Picks
1. Central Noble
2. Garrett
3. Columbia City
4. West Noble
5. Fairfield
6. Central Noble
7. Angola
8. Prairie Heights
9. Blackhawk Christian
10. Columbia City
Weaver's Picks
1. Central Noble
2. Garrett
3. Columbia City
4. West Noble
5. Westview
6. Central Noble
7. Angola
8. Prairie Heights
9. Blackhawk Christian
10. Columbia City
