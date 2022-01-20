Hannah Holstein

Hannah Holstein

After a week off from picks because of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, the KPC Sports staff and I can get back to picking some games. 

They probably would have picked a lot of incorrect winners in the tournament anyways, because look who is at the of the standings. Me! (Also, Ken Fillmore and Evan Weaver, but they aren't important as this beautiful bovine.)

I'll be all alone at the top after this week's picks.

1. Eastside girls over Central Noble

It'll be a low-scoring contest, which favors the Blazers.

2. Garrett girls over West Noble

The Railroaders are tuning up for the postseason now.

3. Columbia City girls over DeKalb

The Eagles aren't very happy after losing their first conference game. Now, they're on a path of destruction and the Barons are in the way.

4. Fremont boys over West Noble

My favorite matchup of the week. Too many scorers for the Eagles.

5. Westview boys over Fairfield

The Warriors are struggling, but nothing like a good rivalry game to get back on track.

6. Central Noble boys over Eastside

It'll be closer than last Saturday's NECC title game, and Connor Essegian and Logan Gard are going to try and throw down as many dunks as possible.

7. Angola boys over Churubusco

The Hornets keep the Eagles in search of their first win.

8. Prairie Heights girls over Fremont

Was nearly my upset pick of the week, but the Panthers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions.

9. Blackhawk Christian girls over Lakewood Park

The Panthers will make it close but will come up short in the end.

10. DeKalb boys over Columbia City

An upset in terms of records, but the NE8 is solid top to bottom.

Standings

Hannah Holstein 27-12

Ken Fillmore 27-12

Evan Weaver 27-12

Brice Vance 26-13

Jeff Jones 25-14

Mark Murdock 25-14

Murdock's Picks

1. Eastside

2. Garrett

3. DeKalb 

4. West Noble

5. Fairfield

6. Central Noble

7. Churubusco

8. Fremont

9. Blackhawk

10. DeKalb

Fillmore's Picks

1. Eastside

2. Garrett

3. Columbia City

4. Fremont

5. Fairfield

6. Central Noble

7. Angola

8. Prairie Heights

9. Blackhawk

10. Columbia City

Jones' Picks

1. Eastside

2. Garrett

3. Columbia City

4. Fremont

5. Fairfield

6. Central Noble

7. Angola

8. Prairie Heights

9. Blackhawk Christian

10. Columbia City

Vance's Picks

1. Central Noble

2. Garrett

3. Columbia City

4. West Noble

5. Fairfield

6. Central Noble

7. Angola

8. Prairie Heights

9. Blackhawk Christian

10. Columbia City

Weaver's Picks

1. Central Noble

2. Garrett

3. Columbia City

4. West Noble

5. Westview

6. Central Noble

7. Angola

8. Prairie Heights

9. Blackhawk Christian

10. Columbia City

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.