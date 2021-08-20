PLYMOUTH — The Knights started the 2021 season in dominant fashion.
Class 4A No. 9 East Noble defeated Plymouth 56-33 on steamy Friday night.
The Knights' offense was very hard to stop and scored on five of its first six possessions.
East Noble ran the ball extraordinary well behind its experienced offensive line. The Knights finished with 598 yards of total offense and ran for 473 yards.
“What a performance. Dang,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said.
Kainon Carico led the charge with 243 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns. Nick Munson had four rushes for 99 yards and a score, and Ethan Nickles had 89 rushing yards on seven attempts with a touchdown.
“That's what we want to be able to do,” Amstutz said. “That's the goal. Every football game, you want to be able to hand the ball off and run for 473 yards. We won't do that every game, but that's something that we have in us.”
On their first possession, Carico put the unit in scoring position with a 35-yard run, then Zander Brazel capped off the drive by throwing a fade pass to Rowan Zolman for a 19-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was stopped, and the Knights led 6-0.
Plymouth loved going for it on fourth down on Friday. It went for it nine times on Friday and converted on three occasions. The first try was from its own 43 on a fake punt, and quarterback Lennon Creighbaum tossed it high in the air up to Michael Sheely, who slipped away from a tackle and scored to take the lead.
The Knights answered right back with a big play of their own. This time, it was Nickles with a 30-yard touchdown run. After another failed two-point try, it was 12-7 East Noble.
After a Rockies punt, Carico rumbled again for a big gain and a score. He strolled in for a 20-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 20-7.
Plymouth's Devante Garcia answered right back on the ensuing kickoff with a 96-yard touchdown return.
However, the Knights' offense continued to roll. Carico scored his second score with a 31-yard touchdown run, then again a few minutes later from the 22 to make it 35-14 before halftime.
The Knights defense started to tighten up with a pair of fourth-down stops inside their own 20 in the final six minutes of the second quarter.
“I really don't think we played that bad defensively. It was some broken plays and kickoff returns, but overall, we did a lot of really good things,” Amstutz said. Coach said his defenders played with a lot of energy, pursued the ball well and made some big hits.”
Nolan Rhoades spelled Carico for a few snaps late in the third quarter and took advantage with a three-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 42-14.
After a 56-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch from Creighbaum to Nathaniel Derifield, Munson showed off his speed on the next offensive play with a 65-yard run down the left sideline to push the lead to 49-20 with nine minutes left in the game.
Creighbaum was 17-of 31 for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Kwintin Heiny led the Rockies on the ground with 90 yards on 22 carries.
Brazel finished the game 6-for-10 with 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. His final touchdown throw was to a wide-open Brett Christian over the middle to make it 56-27. Christian finished with 55 receiving yards on two catches. Zolman had two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception in the first half.
