ALBION — Madison Bremer did it all for the Central Noble softball program.
She was the team’s best pitcher the moment she stepped into the circle her freshman season, and she was a very productive hitter year after year.
Bremer’s stats spoke for themselves.
A 38-8 record over three seasons with a 1.70 earned run average and 320 strikeouts. She tossed 33 complete games, including five shutouts and one perfect game.
At the dish, Bremer was a .356 career hitter with five home runs, 70 runs batted in and 41 runs scored.
The cancellation of the 2020 season will leave a gap in her softball resume.
“At first, I was really, really sad. I had my moments where I cried and hugged my mom and dad, because you only get your senior year of high school once,” Bremer said. “It was one of those things that I worked so hard for and to get it taken away it really hurt me.”
The Cougars had big plans for the 2020 season, especially since they saw their season end in the sectional championship game at Westview last year.
“This year was going to be our year. Ask any of the girls on the team. They would tell you the same thing. Our goal was that we were going to go far,” Bremer said. “We wanted to repeat the conference tournament, take the regular season league title and win the sectional. That was our whole goal. Once we won that sectional, we saw ourselves going to state.”
Bremer has grown up playing the game of softball and playing with the same girls who also saw their season end before it ever got started.
“I’m going to miss playing with all of those girls. I’ve played with them for the majority of my life, all through community ball up until my senior year. The fact that I won’t get that again is really sad. I’m going to miss them the most. They were like my second family,” Bremer said.
Bremer is familiar with the game of softball being taken away from her. She tore her ACL at an indoor tournament during the winter of her eighth grade year. She was unable to complete her travel season, and for at least four months, she couldn’t do anything softball related.
“It really hurt me because I never knew how much I truly loved the game until that happened, when I couldn’t be around it at all,” Bremer said. “It showed me how blessed I am to play this sport and at the level that I can.”
Luckily, Bremer gets to continue her playing career as she signed to play at Grace College, starting next school year. She is using the loss of this season as motivation and fuel for the next four years.
“It’s really motivated me to better myself and give it my all no matter what, in practices and in games and during the offseason. I really want to do great things at Grace, and now that I’ve had my senior year taken away, I can work towards that last senior year,” Bremer said.
She plans on double majoring in elementary education and special education while at Grace. She wants return back to northeast Indiana, get a teaching job, coach softball and start a family.
