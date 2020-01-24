Prep Club Bowling EN’s Willavize to compete at semi-state
SOUTH BEND — East Noble’s Jessica Willavize will bowl in the girls singles semi-state tournament today at Chippewa Bowl.
Willavize placed eighth in the regional last Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne with a 523 qualifying series.
Prep Swimming Knights split with Hornets on senior night
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble swim team split a meet with Angola on Thursday night.
The Knight boys defeated the Hornets 99-75 while the girls fell 120-63.
Winners on the boys’ side included Owen Chambers in the 200-yard individual medley, Austin Fortman in the 50 free and 100 free and Ryan Wells in the 100 butterfly.
Owen Fleck won the diving portion of the meet, and Kyler Corbin took first in the 100 backstroke.
Colby Cook, Sam Sibert, Well and Fortman made up the 200 medley relay team that took first, and the Knights also got a win from the 400 free relay team of Corbin, Wells, Chambers and Fortman.
On the girls’ side, Samantha Richards was the lone winner and she won in diving.
The Knights travel to Ossian today to compete in the Northeast 8 Conference meet at Norwell High School.
Prep Basketball Charger freshmen boys handle Bremen Lions
LIGONIER — West Noble’s freshman boys basketball team won 45-21 over Bremen Thursday.
The Chargers led 22-10 at the half. Eight guys scored for West Noble, led by Ayden Zavala with 16 points and Nevin Phares with 10. Elijah Bacon chipped in six points and Noah Dubeau scored five.
M.S. Basketball Charger 7th grade boys prevail in overtime
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Fremont 30-28 in overtime Thursday.
Drew Burns and Jordan Eash led the Chargers with 10 points each. Noah Eash scored 8, and Teegan Clouse had two points.
