KENDALLVILLE — West Noble defeated Lakeland 5-0 in a first-round dual of the East Noble Sectional Wednesday night.
After the start of the dual was delayed over an hour and a half because of rain, the Chargers had little trouble to get their first three wins at No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles. But they were pushed in the other two positions by the Lakers.
Senior Corey Christie at No. 1 singles and Lakeland’s No. 2 doubles team of junior Colton Fleeman and sophomore Brayden Miles did themselves proud in battling three sets. Christie lost to Nate Shaw 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4). Fleeman and Miles fell to JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
The Lakers have been through a lot, said first-year coach Michael Rasbaugh. All varsity players but one had to sit out for a couple weeks largely in early September because of the coronavirus. Rasbaugh felt some emotion Wednesday night in being proud of his team’s effort.
Sophomore Luke Schermerhorn was first off the courts at No. 3 singles for West Noble. He defeated Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-1.
The Chargers won at No. 1 doubles with Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares over Blake Sturdivant and Dominic Lawrence 6-0, 6-1, and at No. 2 singles with Chris Miller over Laker senior Luke Franke 6-2, 6-0.
“It was nice to get out here and get that sectional experience,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said. “For the most part, we played pretty well.
“We look forward to tomorrow. You never know what can happen.”
The Chargers (8-5) will play Central Noble in a semifinal dual today at 5 p.m. while the host Knights play Westview.
