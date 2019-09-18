Prep Boys Tennis Knights beat Tigers for 12th straight win
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its 12th straight dual Wednesday, defeating Warsaw 4-1.
The Knights (12-2 overall) had straight-set victories to gain all four of their points. EN seniors Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief won a tiebreaker in the second set to complete their sweep at No. 2 doubles.
The Tigers won the junior varsity dual 7-4. East Noble won all three doubles matches with the team of Ryan Ludwig and Jacob Graden, the duo of Carver Miller and Owen Ritchie, and the team of Cody Biddle and Cale Ernsberger. Exchange student Leith Cheikhrouhou was the lone Knight singles player to win his match, doing so by a 6-0 score.
East Noble 4, Warsaw 1
Singles: 1. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Caleb Williams 6-4, 6-0. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Trey Williams 6-2, 7-5. 3. Hayden Anderson (War) vs. Conner Hesher 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Lucas Denton-Max Bender (EN) def. Will Boren-Michael Ray 7-5, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Cole Rhodes-Carter Schuh 6-3, 7-6 (11-9).
Heights falls to Barons
WATERLOO — Prairie Heights lost to DeKalb 5-0 in a non-conference dual Wednesday.
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Landon Holwerda (DK) def. Leyton Byler 6-0, 6-1. 2. Carman Rieke (DK) def. Mike Perkins 6-2, 6-0. 3. Gavin Swift (DK) def. Logan Nott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Ostrowski-Trey Novak (DK) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 6-0, 6-1. 2. Alex Holwerda-Kenlee Kruse (DK) def. Brayton Ambler-Isaiah Malone 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Volleyball Knights fall to strong Dwenger squad
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Class 3A state-ranked Bishop Dwenger Wednesday at The Big Blue Pit. The scores were 25-8, 25-11, 25-8. EN is 5-12.
The Saints won both the junior varsity and freshmen matches over the Knights in two sets.
Volleyball
Heights outlasts Churubusco
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco in five sets Tuesday night during the Panthers’ annual Volley For a Cure match. The scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11.
The PH volleyball program honored Prairie Heights Middle School student Conlei Walworth as she continues her battle against cancer and remembered Teresa Knight, a 1982 Prairie Heights graduate who died of cancer on Aug. 26. PHMS volleyball player Madison Knight, Teresa’s daughter, received a blanket in her mother’s honor.
Heights is 8-8, 2-2 in the NECC.
Unified Flag Football EN wins at home
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated DeKalb 52-26 on Tuesday. The Knights scored eight touchdowns in the victory.
Girls Soccer Warriors fall at Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview lost to Goshen 3-1 in a non-conference match on Monday.
Jodi Hostetler scored on a penalty kick for the Warriors (4-5) in the second half.
Hailee Caldwell made seven saves in goal for Westview. Madison Hooley replaced Caldwell and made four saves in the second half.
Cross Country Copas leads Central Noble boys at invite
MARION — Senior Jakob Copas led the Central Noble boys cross country team at the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Classic Saturday with a 24th-place finish in 18 minutes, 15.3 seconds.
Prep Girls Golf Churubusco loses close regular season finale
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco ended its regular season with a close loss to Northeast Corner Conference rival Angola 177-180 Wednesday at Eel River.
Hornet Teryn Stanley was medalist with a 37.
Middle School Cross Country Westview dominates home boys meet
EMMA — Westview Junior High’s boys cross country team defeated West Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Bethany Christian by 15-50 scores on Tuesday.
The first nine runners to finish were Warriors, led by race winner Jeryle Lambright in 11 minutes, 56 seconds. Darin Bontrager was second in 11:56, followed by Keith Yoder (11:57), Austin Miller (11:59) and Brandon Schwartz in fifth place in 11:59.
The Panthers went 3-1, defeating the Chargers (22-33), Lakeland (18-40) and the Bruins (15-50). West Noble went 2-2 with wins over the Lakers (23-34) and Bethany (18-43). Lakeland won over the Bruins 22-33.
The first non-Westview harrier to finish was Prairie Heights’ Riley Cearbaugh in 10th place in 12:04. Lakeland’s top runner was Aiden Tuttle in 18th in 12:38.
Evan Rodriguez led the Chargers in 12th place at 12:06. Giovanni Maynard was 17th in 12:33, and River Biberich was 28th in 13:31.
College Volleyball Trine University women triumph at Anderson
ANDERSON — Trine University’s women’s team defeated Anderson 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20 in a non-conference match Wednesday.
Madison Munger had 23 kills, 10 digs and three block assists to lead the Thunder (7-4). Jacqueline Baughman had 42 assists, 10 digs and seven kills. Lindsey DeCamp had 23 digs and three aces.
East Noble graduate Sarah Toles added 11 kills and six digs for Trine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.